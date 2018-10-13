Terrell: The battle lines are drawn in Georgia

Georgia needs to get ready for a fight. The battle lines are drawn.
Election Day 2018 is about a month away and the outcome will be watched from Savannah to San Francisco and from Wisconsin to Texas.
Don’t’ let anybody fool you.
This is the most important state election since Howard “Bo” Callaway ran for Governor in Georgia on a Republican ticket in 1966.
Callaway, from LaGrange, had grown up a Georgia Democrat. He attended Georgia Tech and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point. His family had built Callaway Gardens and his grandfather had built the Callaway Mills.
He broke from the Democratic ranks over several issues, including disagreements with then-state Sen. Jimmy Carter, who was serving under Georgia’s Gold Dome. The race drew national attention.
In the governor’s race, Callaway won by a narrow margin, defeating Lester Maddox in the general election. A third party in the race, Ellis Arnall, had enough write-in votes to deny the Republican a majority of votes.
In the end and under Georgia law, the state legislature determined the winner and they gave the win to Maddox. Callaway appealed and the case went to the Supreme Court, where the court sided with the current state law, awarding the win to Maddox.
It was a very exciting time and scene in Georgia politics and created a lot of bad feelings and disgruntled politics.
It looks like we are headed that way again.
The way I see it, we have three parties in this governor’s fight.
We have the Georgia Republican candidate, a duly elected Georgia representative, representing the Georgia Democrats who served as the House Minority Leader, and we have a “blue wave” of out-of-state support.
All are running for the governor’s office.
The Republicans have put Secretary of State Brian Kemp on the ballot. The Georgia Democrats and the national “blue wave” have placed Stacey Abrams in the opposing column.
This “blue wave” is a dangerous third party because no one knows if it will gain control of Georgia’s Democratic Party or if it simply wants to help the Democratic candidate get elected.
We must wait to see if Abrams is elected where she will place her loyalties. Will she be tied to Georgia’s Democratic Party or will she be heavily indebted to the national party that now leans further to the left than ever before?
Abrams has already picked up financial support from California, especially the celebrity support, as well as support from around the country, including the Northeast, and George Soros, a known leftist and socialist who many consider to be a threat to the American way of life.
Estimates are that Abrams has raised $16.25 million from out-of-state donors.
Abrams doesn’t deny that she is a progressive, believes in big government and will be a player on the social justice scene.
An Abrams win, making her the nation’s first black female governor, will be a defining moment on both the Georgia and national political scenes. A strong desire and movement to turn the state blue and to the left will follow.
Kemp hails from Athens and upset the Georgia apple cart with an easy, surprising win over Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in the Republican primary.
He and his followers are Georgia “red.” He earned his right to enter the campaign for governor by working hard and talking to a lot of people.
The bet was on Cagle and Kemp slipped by in a good ole-fashioned “Georgia Bulldog come-from-behind win.”
Kemp has Trump and the national party in his corner and he needs them. He supports border security, lower taxes, less regulations, and the U.S. Constitution, along with its Bill of Rights.
He believes in “home rule” and strong, local education policies.
Both candidates have some issues they must overcome before the first Tuesday in November. It may very well come down to the last vote and to the party that gets their voters to the polls.
The governor’s race and the voters will decide which party knows what’s best for Georgia.
Will we be guided by policy makers from California and New York, along with input from George Soros, or will the citizens of Georgia determine the direction Georgia moves over the next four years?
It all comes to the table on Nov. 6.
As the Navy likes to say, “Battle Stations!”
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
