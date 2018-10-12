Thompson: Collins shows she doesn’t get it

When Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine finished her 45-minute defense of Brett Kavanaugh on the Senate floor Friday and assured he would become the newest associate justice of the Supreme Court, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly led a round of applause for his colleague, extending a hand shake to her. Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley gave her a “bear hug.”
If President Donald Trump was not up for re-election in 2020, Collins would be an instantaneous GOP frontrunner because she just effectively delivered something conservatives and the far-right leadership of her party have long pined for — a solid conservative majority on the court for decades to come and the power to fundamentally reshape American law.
Collins, who has long molded herself a moderate Republican and a maverick, is now a newfound heart throb on the right, and McConnell didn’t hesitate to compare her to another female Republican senator from Maine, Margaret Chase Smith.
It was Smith, who in June of 1950, in a speech known as the “Declaration of Conscience,” rebuked fellow Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s “anti-Communist” campaign by saying, “I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to victory on the Four Horsemen of Calumny — Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry and Smear.”
That was a moment of courage in dangerous times for democracy for Smith, who was subsequently removed by McCarthy from the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. By contrast, Collins’ speech Friday was no moment of courage. It was hyper-partisan dribble that could have just as easily been delivered by McConnell, Grassley, Lindsey Graham or any of the other Republican Judiciary Committee members. It was a totally disingenuous speech, a self-serving “look at me now while I keep everyone in suspense” charade that undoubtedly made proud a president she claims to be occasionally troubled by and who ascended to power on those very Four Horsemen of Calumny.
Almost immediately, Collins forfeited the right to claim the moderate high ground when she began by blasting the dark money and special-interest groups on the left that had “raced” to oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination from the outset, yet refused to acknowledge that Judicial Crisis Network, a dark-money group that is funded primarily by a single anonymous donor, by far led the way on spending during Kavanaugh’s nomination process — more than $12 million, compared to the $5 million its closest counterpart on the left, Demand Justice, spent. If Collins were truly concerned about the corrupt influence of excess money in politics, she might have expressed a little more reservation about voting for Kavanaugh, who in 2009, while on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote the opinion in Emily’s List v. FEC, which paved the way for unlimited contributions to super PACs which candidate Trump referred to as “very corrupt.”
Instead, Collins painted Kavanaugh as a centrist judge in the mold of Merrick Garland and/or another David Souter who would protect Supreme Court decisions providing for abortion rights, gay rights and key provisions of the Affordable Care Act. Conservatives, does that excite you? Is this the guy the Republican Party spent the last couple of weeks bending over backward to defend? If being the next David Souter is a good thing, why has the conservative campaign message for years now been to make sure real conservative justices, not another David Souter, are put on the court? If Kavanaugh is not any different from Merrick Garland, and that’s supposed to be a good thing, why did Mitch McConnell deny Garland a hearing and thwart the custom of a sitting president’s nominee receiving a hearing in due process? And how does it explain the Judicial Crisis Network pumping $12 million into a pro-Kavanaugh campaign and spending $7 million to oppose Garland? Collins wasn’t just openly deceiving those opposed to Kavanaugh, she was deceiving those who were more open to supporting him but aren’t necessarily in love with all aspects of today’s conservative orthodoxy. That’s not a maverick to be proud of.
And then Collins addressed the sexual assault allegations leveled against Kavanaugh.
As it relates to the accusations made by Christine Blasey Ford, Collins did a familiar riff on the slanderous slope conservative political analyst Ed Whelan embarked on when he made this into a case of mistaken identity. Without attaching a name to it, Collins repeated the now-standard GOP line of “I believe something happened to Dr. Ford, but it wasn’t Brett Kavanaugh” in an unconvincing attempt to not be entirely dismissive of Ford.
Not only is the statement thoroughly patronizing to Dr. Ford, who testified under oath she is 100 percent certain Kavanaugh was the assailant, it isn’t rooted in any science.
In a piece published Sunday, Avi Selk of The Washington Post notes that according to many cognitive researchers, “being attacked floods the brain with chemicals, including norepinephrine, which helps people remember whatever they are focused on. (Ford, a psychologist herself, even mentioned it in her testimony.)
“It’s essentially the same phenomenon that makes people forever remember what they were doing when the planes hit the World Trade Center on 9/11, or when they learned John F. Kennedy was shot. It’s such a basic tenet of psychology and cognitive science that some researchers watched the mistaken-identity theory spread through the Senate this month with a sense of stunned dismay.”
Citing a researcher interviewed, the piece goes on to note, “Sexual assault victims do misidentify their attackers, but those are almost always attacks by strangers — when the victim’s hyperactive memory has no familiar face to etch into the brain.”
Ford knew Kavanaugh, so this circumstance would not fit. Collins and those who pedaled the same logic might have recognized this and been more supportive of Ford in normal circumstances, but there was a Supreme Court vacancy to fill with a candidate of their ideological liking and little to no time to find and confirm a replacement while a Senate majority was still guaranteed. The stakes were too high.
They couldn’t use the mistaken identity defense on the other accusers, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, so they unapologetically cast those aside as insane and outlandish, even as their claims appear to have been ignored by the FBI’s five-day “investigation,” which was so obviously micromanaged and hamstrung by the White House.
Collins, like fellow Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and so many others before them, trampled on the meaning of the term “corroboration” as it relates to sexual assault cases (how often do reasonable people really think sexual assaults happen in public settings in front of actual witnesses?). And to help them do that, they hid behind a sham of a report that, as far as we know, does not include follow-up interviews with Ford, Kavanaugh, Ford’s husband, Ford’s therapist, many of Ford’s friends she came out to about her attack, or many of Kavanaugh’s friends and peers who attested to his excessive drinking habits that could have been linked to the alleged incident. Collins hid behind “presumption of innocence” talk when she wasn’t willing to apply the same principle to former democratic Sen. Al Franken last year and when so much evidence that would have been sought and so much testimony that would have been compelled under a typical trial was flat-out ignored here to service a political agenda.
There are two critical things Collins either fails to understand or doesn’t care that her speech has done or could do.
First, it did not recognize that the sitting of Kavanaugh on the court after he spent part of his testimony baselessly accusing Democrats of a political drive-by hit against him and threatening them with “what goes around, comes around” has called into question the future legitimacy of the court and the credibility of decisions on politically-sensitive cases he is involved in. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the lone Republican to oppose Kavanaugh, understands this point, that it’s hard to trust him to ever be impartial in those cases.
Secondly, it could set millions of women further back. Collins can talk about how many women she listened to in her office, but the message many women will take out of this is their voice only goes so far. She can claim to be horrified by Trump’s mocking of Ford in front of a laughing crowd in Mississippi, but her vote only empowers him to stay the course.
Collins is entitled to her beliefs. She has shown before a commitment to act independently if it means doing the right thing, and she may genuinely believe this was the right thing to do. Undoubtedly, she is endeared by many people in Maine. But while I agree with her in that I hope the Supreme Court nominating process has reached rock bottom and has nowhere to go but up, her words and vote won’t help. In a moment where she could have truly been another Margaret Chase Smith, she fell in line, lambasted one side for its misdeeds and put party over country, fulfilling so many people’s goals of accruing as much power as possible without a real commitment to seeking out the truth.
It’s no wonder Chuck Grassley gave her a bear hug.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: Collins shows she doesn’t get it
