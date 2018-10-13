Bridgeman: Smorgasbord remains good description for papers

Four of our weekly papers, The Jackson Herald, Barrow News-Journal, Banks County News and Braselton News, had accounts of meetings about zoning issues last week.
Those stories told readers about questions of growth and development.
The front pages of four of the papers had stories about registering to vote.
Inside all of the papers, stories could be found about happenings at the local libraries. Events were celebrated, upcoming programs explained and new books touted.
Church news and sports – lots of sports – can be found each week in the papers.
I told a publisher one time that a good newspaper is like a smorgasbord. It has a wide variety of “food” to sample, and it has something for everyone.
Newspapers are unlike nearly any other form of communication in that. They cover a huge range of interests.
We spend considerable time at each of our papers combing through crime reports from the various law enforcement agencies, reading about domestic disputes, traffic stops, thefts and vandalism or threats made to family members or friends. It’s a depressing exercise. But it is a part of our communities.
Newspapers – the good ones – reflect our communities, the good and bad and in between.
I mention all of the above because this is National Newspaper Week.
I tell people every chance I get that I worry most that people simply don’t read – anything.
Those tiny computers we carry around, and cell phones, take much of our time. The notion that you can find “news” from Facebook still baffles me, especially when it is a “post” that somebody’s friend of a third cousin, twice removed, thought was interesting. Pardon my divergence.
One of my favorite times of the week is Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning when I gather our five papers that week and go through them.
Looking at last week’s collection I see the county fair in the Madison County Journal; the Battle of Barrow (that’s Winder-Barrow High School and Apalachee High School for the uninitiated) in the Barrow News-Journal; Farm Day at Banks County Primary School; and protesters at a zoning meeting in the Jackson Herald and Braselton News. Those are just the front pages.
In my email (I am in the late 20th century for technology), I found information about teachers of the year in Commerce and volunteers for a local charity, also in Commerce.
This week I will be at council meetings in Homer and Statham.
Every Friday we have people scattered around a good chunk of the state, following our football teams. Reports of those can be found by Saturday on our sports website, mainstreetnewssports.com, and each week, with advance stories on the upcoming Friday, in the paper.
Mainstreet Newspapers, unlike many papers, maintain strong, local editorial pages. Five of us write regular opinion columns that often run on “op-ed” – which means “opposite editorial” – pages. We devote lots of time, space and thought to those pages. Guest columns include regional and national folks and readers. Letters to the editor always are welcome, often in opposition to something we have written.
Smorgasbord is a pretty good description. I still like it. Get a subscription, please.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send him email at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
