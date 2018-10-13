Bennett: It’s a small, small world

Sometimes things happen that you just gotta say, “That was a God thing.”
I love it when something happens, and there’s no other explanation! We might call it a coincidence, but there are times when it’s so big and so awesome that, for me, there’s no other explanation than it’s a God thing.
Today I want to share a story, which will involve some dialogue, so try to follow me as best you can. I’m a member of several Facebook groups for paper crafters (scrapbooks, card making, stamping, etc.). There’s not a lot of time in my day to spend reading crafting posts, but one evening there was a post from a lady named Mitzi that caught my eye. She was very sad and missed her sister-in-law, who had recently moved far away. She and Kathy would spend lots of time together making cards and doing crafty things. She mentioned that she lived in Arizona.
The conversation went like this:
Me: Where in Arizona do you live? My cousin just moved to Phoenix.
Her: Oh, I live in Phoenix. We moved here from Athens, GA, where my husband was faculty at UGA.
Me: OMG! Athens is where I work and (blah blah blah)! My cousin actually lives in Chandler, AZ.
Her: Wow! I live in Chandler, too!
Me: Well, she actually lives in Sun Lakes.
Her: What? I live in Sun Lakes, too!
Me: You’re kidding! She lives in Cottonwood!
Her: No Way! I live in Cottonwood, too!
Did you see what happened there? What are the odds that out of thousands and thousands of Facebook posts, I would see that one? And it just gets crazier from there! My cousin moved to Arizona to be near her sister, who had recently lost her husband to ALS, and who struggles with health issues of her own. Furthermore, my cousin’s employer just happens to have an office out there, so she was able to transfer to that office. Pretty cool, huh?
However, once she got settled in her new home, and put her craft room back together, she didn’t have a creative buddy. Crafting is so much more fun when you have kindred spirits who share your love of paper, adhesives, sparkly things, and gadgets.
Mitzi was so excited to know that she lived so close to MK and couldn’t wait to meet her. MK was equally as excited… as was I! They set a date to meet, and as is often the case with crafters, they clicked right away and set up a play date.
And the rest, as they say, is history. They get together quite often, and Mitzi has taken MK to a couple of classes with her, so it has been great for both of them.
Sunday, I had the pleasure of meeting her, and what a treat it was! When I scheduled the trip back in the spring, the first thing MK said was “Oh, great, you can meet Mitzi!”
I’ve looked forward to meeting her all this time. I’m so grateful that she is here and that MK has a buddy. When she opened the door to her home yesterday, before any introductions were made, she simply threw open her arms and said, “Thank you!” It was the sweetest thing. We spent a few hours in her fabulous craft room visiting and looking at her stash of supplies. (It’s what we do.)
During the conversation, she mentioned that when they lived in Athens, she worked at Flowers, Inc. Balloons. I called out some names, and she knew some of the same people I did!
I don’t travel much, but this is my second trip to Arizona, and I must say, if I could bring all my friends and family with me, I’d move here in a heartbeat. In reality, I’ll have to settle for visits. I miss MK so badly, but her job brings her back to Atlanta often, and we still see each other fairly often.
Vacation days fly by far more quickly than work days, and all too soon, it will be over. The weather is cooler out here this week than it is at home. No humidity. Coffee on the patio yesterday morning was almost chilly… 59 degrees!
I’m not sure that I will see Mitzi again before coming home, but I’m so very thankful for having met her. Seeing those two gals together warmed my heart. Among crafting friends, age doesn’t matter. We speak the same language. I’m so thankful for the God Thing that brought them together.
It really is a small world after all.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
