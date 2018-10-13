Jacks: Great recipes with mushrooms

Last Sunday night a dear friend’s, Tommy McLocklin’s, house caught on fire and burned to the ground. Tommy lost everything, including his vehicles.
Tommy was lucky to get out alive. He is now in Augusta in the burn unit being treated for his burns. Tommy had no insurance. A fund has been set up at Ozark Bank and a GoFundMe account has also been set up to help Tommy out. Tommy is an Army vet and has lived in Barrow County all of his life. Please help if you can.
Something as simple as a mushroom can be made to taste so many different ways by preparing a stuffing. These make great additions to a tailgate or a party of any kind. They are a simple, good side dish.
Spinach is one of my favorite vegetables. When you add cream cheese it becomes really good. These are some of my favorites with mushrooms.
Creamy Spinach
Stuffed Mushrooms
Ingredients
20 medium-size mushrooms
1 Tbsp. butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 cups fresh spinach
8 oz. cream cheese
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
1/4 cup bread crumbs
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Remove the stems from the mushrooms. Place the top half on a baking sheet. Mince the stems. Melt the butter in a pan and add the minced stems and minced garlic. Stir and cook for 2 minutes. Add the spinach. Cook until it wilts. Add the cream cheese, salt and pepper. Stir until the cream cheese is melted and everything is well combined. Take a spoonful of the spinach mixture and fill each mushroom top. Mix bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese in a bowl and sprinkle the mixture on top of the dip-stuffed mushrooms. Bake 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.
Using cheese mixed with garlic and bread crumbs makes another great mixture for another stuffed mushroom.
Garlic Parmesan
Stuffed Mushrooms
Ingredients
15 mushrooms
1 Tbsp. Canola oil
2 Tbsps. chopped garlic
1/2 Tbsp. kosher salt
1/2 Tbsp. black pepper, freshly ground
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup Italian bread crumbs
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided
2 Tbsps. fresh parsley, chopped
Fresh parsley chopped for garnish
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut the stems off each mushroom and finely chop them, setting the mushroom caps aside for later. Heat the oil in a pan over high heat. Cook the chopped stem with the garlic, salt and pepper for about 6 to 8 minutes constantly stirring. Be careful not to burn the garlic. Remove from heat. In a medium bowl, combine cooked stems, cream cheese, half of the Parmesan, parsley, salt and pepper, mixing until evenly combined. The mixture should be extremely thick. Space out the mushroom caps evenly on a baking sheet upside down. Spoon a generous amount of the cream cheese mixture on top of each mushroom. Top each mushroom with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Bake For 20 minutes. Garnish with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese then serve.
Adding meat to make a stuffing for the mushroom is another great idea. Using pork sausage is one of my favorites.
Best Ever Stuffed Mushrooms
Ingredients
1 lb. pork sausage
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1 pkg. (8 ounces) reduced-fat cream cheese
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs
3 Tbsps. dried basil
1 1/2 tsps. dried parsley flakes
30 large mushrooms, stems removed
3 Tbsps. butter, melted
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large skillet, cook sausage, onion and garlic over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until sausage is no longer pink and onion is tender, breaking up sausage into crumbles; drain. Add cream cheese and Parmesan cheese. Cook and stir until melted. Stir in bread crumbs, basil and parsley. Meanwhile place mushroom caps in a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan, stem side up. Brush with butter. Spoon sausage mixture into mushroom caps. Bake uncovered 12-15 minutes or until mushrooms are tender.
Many times, we have ordered stuffed mushrooms at one of our favorite restaurants and they use crab as the stuffing. I finally found a recipe that matched up to theirs and tastes as yummy.
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Ingredients
24 white button mushrooms with stems removed
2 Tbsps. onion, finely chopped
2 Tbsps. red bell pepper, finely chopped
1/2 lb. crab meat
1 cup Gruyere cheese, shredded
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning
Salt and Pepper to taste
3 Tbsps. seasoned Panko bread crumbs
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl combine onion, red bell pepper, 1/2 cup Gruyere cheese, garlic powder and Old Bay. Stir to combine. Add crab meat and gently toss until it is mixed in. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Spoon the crab mixture into the mushroom caps and place them on a lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with remaining Gruyere and seasoned Panko bread crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes until mushrooms are cooked through. Once cooked remove from oven and serve immediately.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
