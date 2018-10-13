Bridges: October and scary movies go hand-in-hand

October is in full swing, and while true fall temperatures appear to be struggling to arrive in our neck of the woods, it is still the month for scares, frights and things that go bump in the night.
With John Carpenter’s new venture into his “Halloween” movie series now upon us, it makes a good time to look at the horror genre, a longtime favorite of mine.
One of the traditions for October I look forward to is scary movies which will be shown throughout the month on various stations like TMC and AMC. From the black-and-white classics to the low-budget horror titles, October is perfect for days and late nights of thrills and scares.
Speaking of Carpenter, one of my earliest horror movie memories was convincing my mom to rent the John Carpenter classic “Halloween” not long after we got our first VCR.
I had heard many tales of how scary the 1978 low-budget film was, but I figured I was ready to handle it as a young teen. After weeks of pestering my mother she finally gave in and rented it at our local video store (remember those?) and I settled in to watch it. Truth be told, I was expecting a “blood and guts” movie but in return got something that was a lot scarier than that ever could have been.
Carpenter used the more effective technique of atmosphere and creepiness for scare value, and for this young horror fan it was a lesson in how film of this nature should be done. I’m only glad I watched it in the middle of the day and not after nightfall. From the opening scene with a rather creepy looking carved pumpkin smiling at you, to Carpenter’s masterful musical score, the original “Halloween” film remains must viewing for me each October.
Featuring a young Jamie Lee Curtis, along with veteran British actor Donald Pleasance, the original “Halloween” tells the story of a young boy who murders his sister in the 1960s and is then sent away to a mental institution. He eventually escapes and returns to his hometown to create havoc while being pursued by Pleasance, who was his doctor, along with the local sheriff, played effectively by Charles Cyphers, who appeared in several Carpenter films.
While “Halloween” would spawn numerous sequels (way too many to be honest) the original is up there with the best of horror, including Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 classic “Psycho.”
Even Tobe Hooper’s 1974 film “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” whose title alone would keep many people from ever watching it, was actually very low on gore, relying more on the effective method of suspense and letting your mind imagine what is actually taking place rather than actually showing it.
From this film, I remember one of the eerier scenes was a view of the isolated farmhouse the killer family lived in which was powered by a generator.
That sound alone, echoing off a desolate country backroad was scary and, of course, did not include an ounce of blood or gore.
Like any movie genre, horror has numerous categories, including the vintage vampire and werewolf movies as well as the enjoyable (for me anyway) 1950s black-and-white science fiction movies such as “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” “Them” and “Tarantula.”
The last of those featured a young Clint Eastwood in a brief role.
The two movie stations I mentioned will certainly play all the classic horror movies this month, including “Friday the 13th” and its multitude of sequels as well as older films, ones starring Bela Lugosi and ones directed by Hitchcock and Carpenter.
Some titles, like the newer “Saw” movies, are too gory to be shown on cable television but they do feature known and quality actors such as Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter and later Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block Fame and Blue Bloods fame.
Similar to the “Scream” movies made by “Nightmare on Elm Street” creator Wes Craven, “Saw” helped rekindle new interest in horror in the 2000s, just as “Scream” did in the 1990s.
Both series lasted way too long (why do horror creators insist on ruining a good thing by making four, five, six, seven sequels) but the first ones were certainly worthy.
Regardless of your taste in movies when it comes to being scared and how graphic you like your films, October is the perfect month for it.
Pass the popcorn and let the movie watching begin.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
