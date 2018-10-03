Volleyball roundup: Apalachee runs record to 42-2

The Apalachee volleyball team continued its record-setting season Tuesday with a pair of Area 8-AAAAAA wins at Habersham Central, beating the Raiders 2-0 and Gainesville 2-0.
The Wildcats, ranked third in AAAAAA, are now 42-2 overall and 10-0 in area play.
They also picked up non-area wins last Thursday against Clarke Central (2-0), Eastside (2-0), Athens Academy (2-1) and Salem (2-0) during a playdate at Monroe Area. They’ll be at Madison County on Thursday for matches against Lake Oconee Academy and Madison County and will compete in the Loganville Christian Academy Freedom Classic on Saturday before closing out the regular season Tuesday at home against Athens Academy.
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow split a pair of matches Tuesday, falling 2-1 to Lanier before rebounding to shut out Gainesville 2-0. The Bulldoggs are 28-14 on the season and 7-3 in area play.
Winder-Barrow will travel to Buford on Thursday to take on Buford and Harrison and will visit Jefferson for matches against the Dragons and Jackson County on Tuesday.
The Area 8-AAAAAA tournament begins next week with the quarterfinals on Oct. 11 and the finals on Oct. 13 at Gainesville High School.
