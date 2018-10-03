Updated: Rezoning request for proposed residential development in Winder tabled by council for a month

Wednesday, October 3. 2018
The Winder City Council wants additional time to decide whether it will grant a request to rezone 70 acres northwest of the intersection of highways 11 and 53, where an age-restricted residential neighborhood is being planned.
The council voted 6-0 Tuesday to table developer D.R. Horton’s request to rezone the land from R-1 Single Family Low Density Residential to Traditional Neighborhood Planned Development (TNPD) and build up to 220 single-family townhomes on the site. Councilman Jimmy Terrell said the council wants to further study the request, determine exactly what would be built and further define requirements that would be attached to any approval.
The developer plans to meet with council members and city staff at the council’s planning and development committee meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at city hall to go over the plans in greater detail. Lawrenceville attorney Shane Lanham, representing D.R. Horton, said the developer was agreeable to the delay.
See more in the Oct. 3 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Comments
#1 Joe on 10/03/18 at 06:58 PM [Reply]
..."where an age-restricted residential..." Age Restricted? Call it what it is.. another old people housing development.

Here is a question for you? What happens when all those old people die? You think younger people are moving to Barrow with aspirations of moving into an over 55 development when they get that old? NO!

So let's look 10 - 20 years down the road... What will you have? a bunch of over 55 developments that are empty.....

The whole argument that retired people have a steady income so let's pander to them, is so narrow minded. Young and up coming professionals also have a steady income that will increase as they advance in their field... They are looking to when they get old and grey... they are looking for good school, places to eat (NOT fast food), shop (NOT $ general or Wally World) and things they can do as young couples with or without children.....
