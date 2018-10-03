Bethlehem council puts bids for drain pipe work on hold

The Bethlehem Town Council on Monday voted to table bids for drain pipe work in the town so the town can research a right-of-way issue.
Mayor Sandy McNab presented the council with four bids from Southern Premier Contractors, Inc., of Gainesville, for separate projects. The company bid just under $10,750 for stormwater repairs at Joseph Street and Manning Gin Road, across from Harrison Poultry. The work would consist of removing an existing headwall, removing a 4-foot section of pipe and installing 24 linear feet of RCP pipe; installing a new junction box and landscaping disturbed areas.
Other bids from the company included $500 each for improvements at the intersection of David Avenue and Joseph Street and at 35 Shepherd St. and $1,500 for removing and hauling off tree debris behind city hall.
Town attorney Ron Bennett advised the council to research the right of way before proceeding with the work, and the council agreed to put all the bids on hold.
The council’s next meeting will be Nov. 5.
In other business Monday, the council:
•agreed to initiate court proceedings against Bishop Woods subdivision residents Michael and Cynthia Anne Stoops over code violation warnings. McNab told the council in August the residents were leaving a boat trailer in the street, which is in violation of town code. Bennett sent a letter to them requesting them to come into compliance.
•met in closed session and later voted to reimburse McNab $300 for having to take a vacation day to attend an eight-hour service delivery strategy mediation meeting between Barrow County and the municipalities.
