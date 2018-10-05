Terrell: Government’s wasteful habits

If we managed our personal finances like the U.S. government manages “our money,” we would be severely in debt, in jail, or living under a tarp along the 316 right of way.
It’s a joint Congressional thing. I believe the Democrats must call the Republicans weekly and say, “Hey, guys, we want to buy this for our project.” The Republicans then say “sure” and the next week the Republicans call the Dems on an expenditure. Once again, an agreement is reached and a check written.
It’s unbelievable! Think about it!
Our country is trillions of dollars in debt and it grows every day. The richest nation in the world is drowning in debt.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) recently reported that “Under the last two administrations, the federal debt has exploded from $5.8 trillion at the beginning of the Bush administration to $19.9 trillion at the end of the Obama administration.”
Our national debt now exceeds $21 trillion.
The WSJ is calling on President Donald Trump to put together “…a non-partisan War on Waste.”
The paper’s writers consider our reckless spending to be on the same level and as detrimental to our country as live-fire combat wars.
The New York newspaper and an organization known as OpenTheBooks.com say, “Government spending can be greatly reduced without impacting the effectiveness of government programs. This is indisputable.
“Removing waste and fraud should, in fact, improve the efficiency of every government department and program.”
OpenTheBooks.com is a nonpartisan organization pushing for common sense and accountability, something all government sorely lacks. The organization’s goal is to have every expenditure by every government agency posted online in real time so that everyone will have access to the information at their fingertips.
The organizational goal is for every level of government to post daily expenditures; including federal, state, and even local county and city governments.
Citizens would be able to access this information 24 hours a day by cell phones, iPads and computers.
It would make a very big difference in how government spends your money.
You would be able to see that our government is spending money on subsidizing cricket farms that would raise insects for our dietary needs. You would probably find where the National Science Foundation received grants to put shrimp on a treadmill to see how long they would last.
If the Pentagon were to pay $1,000 for another coffee cup, you would be able to see it as it was posted.
In reviewing the Journal’s current research, you will find that we (U.S. citizens) paid $1.4 million in 2016 for a sex education program for prostitutes in California. That was supported by Democrat Barbara Lee.
You will see that Republican Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania was able to fund a $350,000 study on “Disease Susceptibility of Trans-locating Tortoises.”
The National Foundation on the Arts received $143 million to provide arts grants for organizations with over $1 billion in assets.
The Internal Revenue Service received $15.5 million to purchase guns, ammunition and military equipment while other non-military federal agencies got $2.2 billion for the purchase of guns, ammunition and military equipment.
The Professional Golfers Career College received $4.5 million over a three-year period from the Department of Education.
You should wonder about this; $626 million over three years for farm subsidies into urban areas with minimum populations of 250,000 people.
Dartmouth College received $137,530 through the National Science Foundation for a video game: “Lay-off: Firing Workers, Not Bankers!”
The National Institute of Health got $5 million for “hipster parties.”
A total of $234 billion went to Health and Human Services for mistakes and improper Medicaid payments; $79,000 was spent on buying liquor for our embassies around the world, and the Department of Defense spent $46,600 on fidget spinners!
The 13 expenditures listed above are only a small percentage of the 100 examples of taxpayer abuse the Wall Street Journal found while looking at the federal books.
What a waste of money!
Think of the assistance and healthcare we could provide our injured and disabled military veterans.
Think of what we could do for our senior citizens. And, think of the fight we could pursue against mental illness, cancer, and Alzheimer’s.
As a taxpayer, we should demand that every level of government post their expenditures daily for the public to review.
The WSJ has a point: “Removing waste and fraud should, in fact, improve the efficiency of every government department and program,” and, at every level of government!
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
