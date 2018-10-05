Buffington: The nation’s in a hell hole

As I write this column, we don’t yet know the ultimate outcome of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. This week, the FBI is conducting a further investigation into allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a woman when both were in high school 36 years ago.
What we do know today, however, is that the Kavanaugh debacle has become a stain on the U.S. Senate and on the nation itself. The nomination has become nothing more than a partisan battle between the two political parties where the players involved are willing to do anything — ANYTHING — to win.
But neither side is going to “win” in this fiasco. No matter what the outcome ultimately becomes, the entire nation has already lost.
If Kavanaugh proceeds to the Supreme Court, that body will be tainted by unresolved questions about him. Every controversial decision he helps make will be seen not through the lens of jurisprudence, but rather through the distortion of politics.
If he isn’t confirmed, half the nation will be furious that unproven allegations derailed his nomination, a move that will further polarize the country’s already fractured political culture.
It’s a sorry state of affairs, evidence that the U.S.A. is swirling down the toilet bowl of history.
Both political parties are to blame for this mess. Nobody involved can claim to be innocent or just “doing the right thing.” Neither side gives a damn about doing the right thing.
To understand this, go back to the spring of 2016 when Justice Antonin Scalia died suddenly. President Obama nominated Merrick Garland, a moderate federal judge, to the seat.
But under the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Republican-controlled Senate refused to give Garland a hearing. Rather, Republicans left the seat open for nine months, until after the 2016 election.
It was a political gamble that paid off since Donald Trump won the presidency and thus gave Republicans the power they needed to pick their own U.S. Supreme Court Justice. That person turned out to be Neil Gorsuch, who took the oath of office on April 10, 2017.
Republicans across the country cheered at that outcome, but the process was ugly. Senate Republicans had clearly violated custom and tradition by denying a sitting president a hearing on a Supreme Court nominee.
That was not the way the nation’s Founders intended the process to work, but winning was more important than doing the right thing, so Senate Republicans used their political control to circumvent the normal process.
Democrats have now weaponized the Supreme Court nomination process for their own political purposes, in part as payback to the Republicans who dissed the Garland nomination.
When a formerly unknown woman, Christine Blasey Ford, made a quiet accusation against Kavanaugh that he had sexually assaulted her in high school, Democrats saw an opportunity to slam Kavanaugh and undermine the Republican nominee. In this era of the #MeToo movement, Ford’s allegations were political gold to Democrats.
It’s not clear why Democratic leaders sat on Ford’s accusations for several weeks, time that could have been used to do a quiet inquiry into her allegations. Rather than doing that, someone leaked Ford’s accusations to the media and the resulting furor forced her to come out in public with her accusations. A circus has ensued.
Nobody can seriously claim that Ford was part of some giant left-wing conspiracy to get Kavanaugh, but she certainly became an unwitting pawn that Democrats have manipulated toward their own political ends. The veracity of her allegations isn’t as important to Democrats as the accusation itself.
Now Americans are faced with two very conflicting stories about what happened 36 years ago between Kavanaugh and Ford.
For their part, Republicans have mostly rallied around Kavanaugh. Some have pretended to be sympathetic to Ford’s story, but make no mistake, most Senate Republicans don’t believe her, or don’t care even if her story is true. They want Kavanaugh confirmed, the truth be damned.
During last week’s unseemly hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the older, white male Republican members didn’t want to be seen questioning the female Ford. The optics of that would have been bad, so they hired an unknown female prosecutor to ask their questions for them. It was a gutless, political move by Republicans and a clear sign that they really don’t care about the truth, only the appearance. They heard her not because they wanted to, but because the politics demanded that they go through the motions.
But Democrats weren’t blameless in last week’s hearing farce. They wanted to drag Ford into that committee room not as a way to ferret out the truth, but rather to create a spectacle on national television that would bring tremendous political pressure on Kavanaugh and his supporters in the Senate. To some extent, that gambit worked by buying Democrats a little more time to dig around in Kavanaugh’s beer-drinking youth.
So what is “the truth?”
We may never really know what actually happened 36 years ago between Ford and Kavanaugh. There is no “evidence” to be had one way or the other. All we have are impressions based on their testimony. For her part, Ford had nothing to gain personally by coming forward with her story. Under questioning, she appeared credible and believable. And while there were gaps in her timeline about exactly when and where the incident took place, there were enough other details that had a ring of truth.
There are millions of women in America who have been sexually assaulted and who didn’t report it at the time and didn’t talk much about it to friends and family. Ford’s story cannot simply be ignored or dismissed, as some Republican Senators have done, as some kind of “false memory.”
For his part, Kavanaugh appeared deeply pained by the accusations. If innocent, he has clearly been besmirched on the national and international stage.
But during the hearing, Kavanaugh was at times overly defensive, combative and evasive. His partisan rant that Ford’s allegations was somehow tied to “the Clintons” was extremely troubling — he is seeking a seat on the Supreme Court which is supposed to be non-partisan and non-political.
Kavanaugh’s combative performance was clearly for an audience of one — President Trump. Kavanaugh knew that Trump likes a fighter, so he put on his gloves and came out swinging at the committee hearing.
That may have won him the president’s support and that of his male Republican colleagues on the Senate committee, but it cast doubt with many watching his angry outbursts, especially among women who are sympathetic to Ford.
Both Ford and Kavanaugh presented themselves as victims at last week’s Senate hearing.
In a sense, they are both victims of a cynical, manipulative and polarized political environment.
But the American people are the ultimate losers in this brawl. The very institutions that are supposed to uphold our nation’s highest ideals crumbled before our eyes and rolled in the muck of partisan anarchy.
How will our country ever climb out of this political hell hole?
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
