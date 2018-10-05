Bridges: The importance of casting your vote

In approximately a month, Georgians will have the opportunity to go to their respective polling precinct and make their choices known for a slew of statewide offices
The 2018 general election has generated some political buzz in this state, primarily due to the governor’s race, but it seems for the most part many people aren’t paying attention. Hopefully it will be different by the time all the votes are counted and winners are announced.
This isn’t a column encouraging you to vote for one candidate or another. Most people made up their minds long ago as to who will get their vote. Unfortunately, many people today simply vote along party lines. They don’t really know much about the candidates they are voting for (other than what they see in a television commercial) but that’s the way our system is. You don’t have to have any reason to vote for anyone.
Actually taking part in the political process is important, however. It’s something I’ve always been passionate about, and I often find it frustrating when colleagues don’t vote or couldn’t even tell you there is an election coming up.
Personally, I looked forward to voting years before I was old enough. A favorite scene from the classic 1980s teen movie “Sixteen Candles” shows Anthony Michael Hall’s character produce a fake ID. When asked why he had it, his response was, “to be able to vote.” I have always related to that although I did not have a fake ID for that reason or any other.
My first time voting came during the primary election in 1990. That year, similar to 2018, saw a full slate of offices on the ballot. It was the year that eventually gave us Zell Miller for governor for better or worse.
Since I was young (well before I could vote) the political campaign process has fascinated me. Once the election is over most winning candidates immediately forget all their campaign promises. It’s important at this time we held them accountable and if need be recall or vote them out of office.
It should be known through the years almost all of the candidates I have voted for have lost. Despite what my mother thinks I do not purposely vote for the candidate with the least chance of winning. There are times I know my choice will lose but I don’t compromise my vote. And there have been some times, however few, that the candidate of my choice has won.
I also admit to being frustrated at times with the winners. I think it goes back to the mentality of some who simply vote along party lines. To me, that has always been lazy voting although there is certainly nothing illegal about it. Throughout our country’s history people have voted for certain candidates for a number of odd reasons.
When I cast my ballot this time I will be one of the few who is going to vote for candidates of three parties. I will vote for some Libertarians, some Republicans and some Democrats. For me it’s about the office and certainly about whom I think would do the best job in a certain position.
We have two seats on the Public Service Commission up for election this time. It’s strange how few people actually understand how the PSC probably affects their wallet more than any statewide office. I encourage you to research the candidates running, but also the power being on this commission holds over working Georgians.
Voting is one of the greatest rights we have as citizens of this state and country. Brave men and women have fought and died to allow us this ability. If nothing else you owe it to them to vote.
Through the years I have been asked (mainly since I write about politics so much) why I have never sought elected office. To be honest, it has crossed my mind, especially at the local level. Even in my daydreaming stretch, I have even thought about running for secretary of state on the Libertarian Party ticket with a main focus of giving third parties a more level playing field.
However, I honestly can say the older I get I have developed a zero-tolerance for “BS” and I don’t think I would have the patience to be on a local board, commission or council.
We do live in a country, however, where every person 18 and older can take part in this American tradition.
You can do so without fear of punishment or prosecution for making your own choice for candidates. That is a great thing and one that makes our country so great.
I know it’s tough to suddenly care about elections if you have never done so before. But if you consider yourself a true American or any kind of patriot then you should want to vote. Yes, I realize you don’t have to. However, you should do it for those who have given us this right. You should do it because elected officials have the power to control our lives and take from our wallets in so many ways.
You should do it because you care about the community, the state and country you live in. Don’t waste one of our most important rights as Americans. One has to wonder if that right was taken away how many people would complain then or even notice.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send feedback about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: The importance of casting your vote
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)