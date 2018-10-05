Jacks: Favorite cake recipes

I found some great cake recipes to share with you this week. A cooking magazine I receive ran a special about cakes with the favorite one from each state. All of them sounded really good. I picked out the four I found different and appealing.
Alabama’s favorite cake took a fruit cake and added a twist by adding carrots to it. Sounded rather good. Sort of a jazzed-up carrot cake.
Carrot Fruit Cake
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups chopped nuts
1 cup chopped mixed candied fruit
1 cup chopped dates
1 cup raisins
3 cups all-purpose flour, divided
2 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups canola oil
4 large eggs
2 tsps. baking powder
2 tsps. baking soda
2 tsps. cinnamon
1 tsp. salt
3 cups finely shredded carrots
Icing:
1 cup confectioner’s sugar
1 to 2 Tbsps. 2% milk
Directions:
In a small bowl, combine the nuts, candied fruit, dates and raisins. Add 1/2 cup flour, toss to coat. In a large bowl, combine sugar and oil. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. In another bowl, mix the remaining flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Gradually add to sugar mixture, beating until smooth. (Batter will be stiff.) Fold in carrots and nut mixture. Transfer to a greased and floured 10-inch tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 75-80 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 15 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
In a small bowl mix confectioner’s sugar and enough milk to reach desired consistency. Drizzle over cake.
—
With the abundance of oranges and lemons in the state of Florida, the combination of both is used to create a tangy citrus-flavored cake.
Lemon Orange Cake
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup shortening
2 cups sugar
5 large eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup buttermilk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. lemon extract
Frosting:
1/2 cup butter, softened
3 Tbsps. orange juice
3 Tbsps. lemon juice
1 to 2 Tbsps. grated orange zest
1 to 2 Tbsps. grated lemon zest
1 tsp. lemon extract
5 1/2 to 6 cups lemon extract
5 1/2 to 6 cups confectioner’s sugar
Directions
In a bowl, cream butter, shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, and ending with dry ingredients. Beat well after each addition. Stir in extracts. Pour into 3 greased and floured 9-inch baking pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
For Frosting: In a bowl, cream butter until light and fluffy. Add the orange juice, lemon zest and extract. Beat until well blended. Gradually add confectioner’s sugar beating until frosting reaches desired spreading consistency. Spread frosting between layers and over top and sides of cake.
—
Nothing like a fresh apple from Georgia which was the favorite cake from Georgia.
William Tell’s Never
Miss Apple Cake
Ingredients:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup sugar
1 large egg
Cake
1 3/4 cups sugar
1 cup canola oil
3 large eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsps. baking powder
2 tsps. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. baking soda
2 cups chopped, peeled tart apples
1 cup shredded carrots
1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
Praline icing:
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup butter, cubed
2 Tbsps. 2% milk
1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-inch fluted tube pan. In a small bowl beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth, beat in eggs.
For the cake:
In a large bowl, beat sugar, oil and eggs until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt and baking soda; gradually beat in sugar mixture. Stir in apples, carrots and pecans. Transfer half the batter to prepared pan; layer with cream cheese mixture then remaining batter. Bake 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in cake portion comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
For the Icing:
In a large saucepan combine brown sugar, butter and milk. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat; whisk in confectioner’s sugar and vanilla until smooth, drizzle over cake, sprinkle with pecans.
—
Two of my favorite nuts are pistachios and walnuts. Michigan took a combination of both to make their favorite cake.
Pistachio Cake with Walnuts
Ingredients
1 pkg. white cake mix
1 pkg. (3.4 ounces) instant pistachio pudding mix
3 large eggs
1 cup club soda
3/4 cup chopped walnuts
Frosting:
1pkg. (3.4 ounces) instant pistachio pudding mix
1 cup 1% milk
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
Directions:
In a large bowl combine first 5 ingredients, beat on low speed 30 seconds. Fold in walnuts. Transfer to prepared pan. Bake 10-15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
For Frosting:
In a large bowl, combine pudding mix and milk. Beat on low speed 1 minute. Fold in whipped topping. Spread over cake. Refrigerate.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Favorite cake recipes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)