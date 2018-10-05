Bennett: The tradition continues for WBHS band

This past Friday night was the annual Battle of Barrow football game between Winder-Barrow and Apalachee.
Mother Nature was not too cooperative, as she rained out the tailgate party at the amphitheater on Thursday night and brought rain showers Friday afternoon and during the game. Despite the weather, there was a good turnout for the event. The game was quite uneventful, with a score of 0-0 when regulation was over. The overtime plays resulted in a heartbreaking one-point loss for the Doggs, but an exciting win for the Cats. Congratulations, Apalachee, on the win. But beware…the Doggs will be ready to skin some cats next year!
With the rain, there’s always the chance that the bands won’t be able to perform, but halftime brought a respite from the showers, and both bands performed excellent shows. It was a pleasure to watch from the Wildcat bleachers and hear the hometown folks cheering for both bands. There are some families with students in both schools, so the rivalry is a lot of fun, no matter where you sit. Congrats to both the Wildcat Band, and the WBHS Marching Doggs Band for great halftime entertainment. Your football team may have taken the win, but both of our bands won at halftime!
We were in total battle mode this past weekend, as Saturday found us on the road to Chestatee High School for the Lake Lanier Tournament of Bands Festival and Competition. Battle of the Bands, if you will. It was a very, very hot, very long day. The uniforms and shoes were a little damp from the previous night’s wet weather.
Everyone was already tired, so the thought of putting on damp, smelly uniforms wasn’t that exciting. Besides, the Georgia/Tennessee game was on TV. But, you know what? Our kids are always up to the task, and like the troopers they are, everyone was in line at inspection time, the buses and equipment loaded without a hitch, and we set off for Gainesville in high spirits.
If you’ve ever made this trip with the band, you know it’s a brutal hike from the offloading area to the stadium. I had heard horror stories about the mile-long, uphill-all-the-way hike, and I wasn’t looking forward to it.
Shortly into the trek, a nice lady on a cart stopped by and insisted that I hop on. I mean, y’all, she forced me to get on. Yeah. Right. She is my hero and I was so thankful for the ride. There are some advantages to being the oldest person on the team, and it was the perfect time to play the geriatric card!
Even though the sun was blazing, the walk was long and the incline was steady, I never heard one kid complain. There was no chance of their uniforms drying in the sun, because (if they were like me), their sweaty bodies were keeping them damp. They later had to walk back to the buses for instruments and their jackets, do their warmups, then walk up that long incline again, and wait in the hot sun for their turn on the field.
They took possession of the field around 6 p.m. Their shadows were long on the field, as the sun was slowly receding toward the trees. The stands were full, and our Marching Doggs did us proud! No matter how many times we see the show, our eyes are riveted, and at times we dare to even breathe.
At the end of the evening, when it was time for awards, we all waited nervously for the announcer to call out the scores for all the bands who participated. It must be how the moms at the Miss America Pageant feel when the names are about to be called. Eyes were closed, fingers crossed, and prayers were going up as each section was called. If you were outside at that time, you probably heard us screaming all the way from Gainesville, when we heard the announcement that the WBHS Marching Bulldogg Band received across-the-board superior scores! A clean sweep! And as a bonus, we also earned the Sweepstakes Award for straight superior ratings! The tradition continues!
Also, (and this is huge) this is the first year we have placed in competition! We haven’t participated at the competition level in many, many years. This is now only our third year and we are super-excited that our drum majors placed first overall and first in Gold Division. Twirlers placed first overall and first in the Gold Division. The band placed second in our category, percussion was third, and color guard was third.
We are so very proud of our students, our director and each person who plays a role in making this band program one of the finest around.
Go Doggs! Yay band!
