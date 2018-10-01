Injuries reported in Statham house fire

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Monday, October 1. 2018
Comments (0)
One citizen was injured and transported to an area hospital and a firefighter was also treated at the scene of a Statham House fire Sunday evening.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, just before 7 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a fire in the 1200 block of Bethlehem Road. Firefighters had to fight the flames from the exterior of the home, which was completely destroyed.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.