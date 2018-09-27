Football: Knights hope to start region play on positive note at Augusta Prep

The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team went back to work Monday in preparation for its most important game to date in the 2018 season.
The Knights (2-3 overall) venture to Augusta Prep this Friday to begin GISA Region 4-AAA play. BCA began the season 2-0 but a tough schedule, as well as some self-inflicted wounds, sees the Knights looking to turn around their recent momentum.
“We have to have a good week of preparation,” BCA coach Lance Fendley said. “If we do that and keep our heads on straight we will have a good Friday night.”
Several missed opportunities turned out to be the name of the game last week against Pinewood. BCA reached at least the Patriot 30-yard line on six occasions but did not manage any points on those possessions.
“We definitely hurt ourselves with turnovers and missed opportunities,” Fendley said. “We just have to continue to work. The season is longer than one week for a reason. We are going to find a way to get better. We should be able to take advantage of the cooler weather this week and get some things accomplished.”
Augusta Prep enters this Friday’s game at 0-5, but neither BCA players nor coaches are overlooking any opponent.
“They have played some good teams,” Fendley said. “We have two common opponents in Pinewood and Frederica. They also played Augusta Christian, which is a GHSA school, in their opener. They are certainly well-coached. You can tell that by the way they line up and how they play.”
One area of concern for the Knights defense this week will be keeping Augusta Prep’s quarterback in check.
“He can definitely go,” Fendley said. “He can really run the football. You really are better off if he throws the football than runs it.”
The Knights had several defensive standouts last week and coaches will look for more of the same this Friday as region play begins.
BCA will have another bye week from competition after this week so earning a win is important on many levels.
“It would be good to enter this bye week with some confidence after earning a win in the region opener,” Fendley said. “You never want to start on the wrong foot in region play. That really makes it tough.”
Despite falling to 2-3, the BCA coach said the entire season is still in front of the team.
“We had some success last week,” Fendley said. “We just have to stay the course. We need to work on things we do well and keep working to improve. When we did our job we did some good things last Friday. We had two solid drives to start the game before we folded. We are not in panic mode. It is good that people expect you to win. For us, the key is to simply stay focused.”
An extremely tough schedule will await the Knights once the Augusta Prep contest and bye week are over.
“We are looking at a gauntlet for sure,” Fendley said about games with Westfield, John Milledge, Bulloch and Trinity Christian School-Dublin.
Kickoff Friday in Augusta is set for 7:30 p.m.
