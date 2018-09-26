Cross Country: WBHS boys finish fourth at home invitational

The Winder-Barrow boys cross country team was led by a pair of freshmen again Saturday, placing fourth out of 12 teams in the annual Winder-Barrow Invitational at Russell Middle and Winder Elementary schools.
Brian Gaddy was the top runner for the Bulldoggs on the three-mile course, placing 16th overall (16:30.20), while fellow freshman Christopher Parada-Rubio took 19th (16:32.94).
WBHS junior Mason Ayer finished 21st (16:34.69).
Junior Kevin Ellington led Apalachee, finishing 24th (16:53.80). The Wildcats were 11th overall.
Gainesville won the team title while Red Elephant senior Miguel Lopez was the individual winner (15:05.89).
In girls action, the Lady Wildcats finished seventh out of 10 teams while the Lady Bulldoggs were 10th.
Winder-Barrow senior Kacie Wilson placed seventh overall (20:03.08). Jade Pinela led the Lady Wildcats, finishing 14th (20:53.39).
Bleckley County was the team winner and Bleckley County freshman Emily Youngblood finished first overall (19:06.71).
Winder-Barrow’s teams will compete next Oct. 4 in the Runners Fit Mountain Invite at Unicoi State Park in Helen.
Apalachee will compete next Oct. 6 in the Braves Invitational at Baldwin High School.
