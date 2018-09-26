As construction continues on an interchange overpass at state routes 316 and 81, the Georgia Department of Transportation is planning two more interchanges along 316 at state routes 53 and 11.
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a tunnel lighting agreement with GDOT for the bridge that will span State Route 316 over State Route 53. That will cost the county an estimated $7,500 per year for the lighting.
Commissioners had also been asked to approve a lighting agreement for the interchange at State Route 11 as well, but chairman Pat Graham asked that the board hold off over a jurisdictional issue. She said since that intersection is in the town limits of Bethlehem, the town should be responsible for the $7,500 per year.
County road engineering manager Darrell Greeson said he would seek clarification on the issue, and the board could be asked to vote again on that agreement at its next meeting on Oct. 9.
Construction on the interchange at State Route 53 is expected to begin in May and is scheduled to be complete in May 2022. Work on the interchange at State Route 11 is set to begin in May 2020 and be completed in May 2023.
For more on Tuesday's BOC meeting, see the Sept. 26 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Commissioners approve tunnel lighting agreement for future 316/53 interchange
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)