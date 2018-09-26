Auburn council approves proclamation

At its meeting on Sept. 20, the Auburn City Council unanimously approved a proclamation proclaiming Sept. 21 as POW/MIA Recognition Day.
In the middle of the council chambers, a special table was reserved to honor the missing men.
The table was set for six, and the empty chairs represented Americans who were or are missing from each of the services – Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard – and civilians.
Auburn Police Chief Chris Hodge read the proclamation and an explanation on what every item on the table represented before a moment of silence to honor those missing men and or women.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•met in closed session for approximately 30 minutes to discuss potential litigation. No action was taken.
•discussed the following items that could be voted on at the 6 p.m. council meeting on Thursday, October 4: 1) a proposal from AEC Inc., for the preliminary civil engineering for Auburn Town Center in the amount of $15,000. A proposal was also received from Clark Patterson Lee (CPL) in the amount of $15,500. Funding for this will come out of Barrow County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds. 2) update a city code to reflect the use of High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) corrugated pipe on culverts and pipe drainage systems. 3) the job description for the new Public Information Officer (PIO) position for the city’s police department. This will be an appointed position under the police chief’s command staff. 4) the amendment to the existing Professional Probation Services Incorporated (PPSI) contract to include a $5 increase to monthly probation supervision fees.
