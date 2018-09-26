Updated: Traffic lanes to shift on SR 316 interchange project starting Tuesday

Wednesday, September 26. 2018
On Tuesday morning, traffic will be moved to the newly-constructed lanes on State Route 81 at State Route 316 as part of construction on an ongoing Georgia Department of Transportation interchange project at the intersection. The shift was originally supposed to be done Thursday night and Friday morning but was postponed due to weather.
The lane shift will stay in place for approximately 12 months and allow construction of a bridge and ramps, according to a GDOT news release.
Crews will stripe the new lanes and place signage along the corridor overnight Monday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, pay attention and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, go to 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
