Terrell: Millennials and the changes they are bringing

Somebody has finally gotten the best of us by the numbers, at least by the numbers.
We “baby boomers” no longer hold title to being the biggest group of citizens.
That’s not to say that we aren’t still the best, but, at times, that may be debatable.
The millennial generation is now No. 1 when it comes to numbers.
A recent Brookings report says the millennials are more than 75 million strong and have passed the baby boomers.
According to the report, millennials account for nearly 25 percent of the United States population while representing around 30 percent of U.S. voters and almost two-fifths of the work force population.
You need to think about those numbers and the changes that will come about in the not-too-distant future.
Brookings also says this new generation, which registers 44 percent minority, is the most diverse generation this country has ever experienced.
With ages ranging between 18-34, the group is still building its foundation and ideology as it continues to evolve politically, economically and socially.
With the world in front of them, one thing is for sure, the millennials are destined to be a “demographic bridge” over the next decade. The world will see changes throughout the workforce as we know it and they will change the demands as consumers of today and tomorrow.
While the baby boomers were born just after World War ll and grew up with intimate knowledge of the Korean War, the battle for nuclear supremacy, the War in Vietnam and the Cold War, the new group has had little experience or personal knowledge of the world’s conflicts today.
Few have experienced combat or had parents go to war, the lack of a personal automobile or a personal cell phone.
Their fears have been more about what to do next, buying the newest video game, and not being left out of activities.
For them, cell phones, wireless data, Google and the internet have always been around.
You stand to win a pretty good bet that none ever made “soap box derbies (motorless go-carts) or talked to each other through two tin cans and a piece of string. Most have probably never felt the excitement of getting a paper kite with a cloth tail airborne.
The “M” generation will be affected by much more than gadgets and electronic arenas that mean nothing to us boomers.
The Brookings study points out, “Millennials are by far the most diverse generation ever when compared to older generations. Most white baby boomers and their elders were born in an era when immigration was at a historic low point and when the immigrants who did arrive were mostly white Europeans.
“The large waves of immigration to the U.S. in the 1980s and 1990s, especially from Latin America and Asia, coupled with the aging white population, made millennials a more racially and ethnically diverse generation than any that preceded it.”
This footprint of this new generation is already showing up in many different aspects of our society.
One specific area of change is education. They have already obtained higher levels of education than the past social groupings and that will be tied to higher earnings and well-being. Studies reflect a decline in the national high school dropout rate and increased post secondary enrollment for “…all major ethnic groups.”
If anything has affected this group of young people, it was the collapse of the housing market between 2007 and 2009. The effect of the bust has slowed wealth increases for many but we should see changes in that area in the future.
Several reports indicate that the new generation is ready to get married, have children and buy a home. Predictions are that they will do better financially than their parents.
It’s also interesting to see where the millennials have chosen to live. California, Texas, Arizona and several Northeastern states have been drawing large numbers into their areas.
The world, our world is going to change. It will be a major shift, even more of a change than it was for parents and grandparents.
Brookings is confident in the change we are about to see saying, “As they (millennials) move into middle age, millennials will represent the new face of America in business, in politics, in popular culture and as the nation’s image to the rest of the world.”
We need to prepare for the changes that are coming.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
