Bridgeman: Meetings should be open for public to speak

The Statham City Council is about to make changes to its procedures to have better order in its meetings.
The council should stop. Changes are not needed.
The changes have been proposed to curtail the antics of one woman. That is a bad way to set policy.
The council is about to limit people’s comments in public meetings. It should not.
The changes likely are legal. The state’s open-meetings and open-records laws are not paragons of strength. The open-meetings law has holes several tractor trailer trucks would fit through easily.
The Statham city attorney, Thomas Mitchell, who is in the middle of this brawl, made the most cogent comment. He said the changes being proposed are “more formal” than Statham is accustomed to following.
He understands understatement.
The Statham council barely follows an agenda, only nods occasionally at Robert’s Rules of Order and has seldom called people out of order — or at least until they are so far out of order maintaining any type of civility is near impossible.
The changes largely would be twofold: Limit individuals to speak only on items that are on the agenda and limit people to two minutes and a total of 10 minutes.
It was noted at the council meeting that other legislative bodies have similar restrictions. That is a sorry reason to follow their example. The restrictions are needlessly harsh and should not be followed.
The state’s open-meetings law should require legislative bodies to listen to people — even those they find obnoxious.
Similarly, nearly every governmental body in our area too often acts as though public business belongs exclusively to its members.
Try to find an agenda more than 24 hours before a meeting. Try to find information about items on the agenda.
The Commerce City Council and the Barrow County Board of Education are notable exceptions. Commerce generally produces “agenda packets” that may have 200-plus pages. It includes the agenda and documents to go with each item. The Barrow BOE posts its agenda and documentation, minus personnel. Both include ways to tell what goes with which agenda item.
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners also posts its packet, without a road map that designates documents with agenda items.
Statham does not do that. It barely produces an agenda, much less any documentation. Nothing can be found easily and quickly online.
Governmental bodies, and Statham council fits, are caretakers, not owners. They exist to serve their constituents.
I don’t mean to pick exclusively on Statham. It’s no worse than many others, including the Barrow County Board of Commissioners which has the rules Statham is about to adopt. The county should not do that either.
People can submit in writing comments about other items or ideas. That does keep the riff raff from speaking during a meeting.
Statham has required people who want to speak to sign up. That changed at the last meeting — maybe because it had required them to sign up for an agenda that was not public. Now a sheet is available to sign right before they speak.
Some school boards in the state require signups days in advance. It is absurd and wrong.
Among violations cited in lawsuits against Statham are minutes are not always kept, they are not created and available within the time specified in the law and council members discuss far more city business than they should in closed sessions. Any state legislator worth his or her salt could produce a better law off the top of his or her head and should consistently seek to change the law.
Any legislative body ought to go far beyond the language of the law and be receptive to requests for information. Websites can be sources of information if public officials deem it important.
Statham should not retreat and hide behind legalities. The council should look for ways to engage citizens — especially when they are a nuisance.
The “order” mentioned at the council meeting can be instituted by simply demanding that people wait their turn to speak, and stopping the meeting immediately when that does not occur. On the second interruption, people can be put out of that — and only that — meeting.
Openness in government is critical to continued government.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet News. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
