Almand: Water, water, everywhere revisited

When embarking on your fitness program, there are several keys to having a successful end game.
The one I might argue is as important as anything else you could list is…maintaining your hydration levels religiously. That simplest of all nutritional components, the one with which we are all very familiar, has a profound effect on what we are trying to accomplish.
Why is hydration so critical?
Throughout
history
As we look at the history of successful civilizations, a foundational element of their success was access to clean water. The Romans build vast viaducts to facilitate a steady flow of water into their cities. The Egyptians were seated next to the Nile River. One of America’s strengthens is the population having access to clean water throughout the 50 states.
In the majority
When you weigh yourself on a scale, approximately 70 percent of the number staring back at you is water, which means water makes up the majority of who you are. (The earth’s surface is 30 percent land and 70 percent water. Interesting.) Your blood, the delivery system of oxygen and nutrients to your cells, is composed of around 80 percent water.
Your brain, your computer, also has the same level of water content. Your lungs, which supply the body with oxygen, are also in the 80-percent range. These are essential systems of your body.
Reasons aplenty
You are beginning to understand hydration is critical to both your short term as well your long-term goals. Almost every function of your body is impacted positively or negatively depending on your hydration levels. The benefits list is extensive:
•Energy levels are improved
•Aids in digestion
•Helps you lose weight
•Gets toxins out of the body
•More stable blood pressure
•Better skin condition
•Helps lubricate your joints
•Helps your body regulate its temperature
•…and more!
Never stop learning
In researching for my monthly columns, two things have become apparent. I find the answers and almost always discover more questions which often lead to future columns. If you stop reading, you stop growing. To this point, one of my crucial sources for opening new doors is through Dr. Mercola’s newsletter.
Within the last several months, I have been reading articles on hydration. One particular video got my attention and prompted me to revisit my 2013 column. For your own edification, go to YouTube and type in “Dr. Mercola Interviews Zach Bush about Hydration” (1:07:20 in length). To get the ball rolling, here is a quote from their discussion.
“The clinical manifestation of aging and inflammation is ultimately one of the loss of fuel production at the mitochondrial level. As you get dehydrated, as your fail to get oxygen and hydrogen in the form of water inside the cell, you lose the ability for those mitochondria to be cranking out all of that energy used for cellular repair, replacement and the whole anti-aging effort.”
Above my pay grade
Having neither a chemistry nor biology background, grasping the details contained within that quote has been a challenge. Let’s not even consider the realm of quantum physics (which appears to be part of the hydration equation). The key purpose of this column is to arouse your curiosity.
If I had to paraphrase the above quote, it would go something like this: The health of your body is dependent primarily on water penetrating into the cell. If you let the fluid levels in your car go below certain minimums (oil, transmission, radiator, steering column), the life expectancy of your car, even a Mercedes Benz, will suffer. So too will your cells become comprised and, ultimately, your health will suffer.
More details
I will attempt, in my own layman’s way, to touch on some key aspects. If what follows makes sense to you, start your own journey by downloading the aforementioned YouTube interview.
First, mitochondria are the engines producing the energy for the body, which is ATP, adenosine triphosphate. There are hundreds of mitochondria in each cell. There is a theory surmising as the mitochondria begin to lose their integrity, your body commences its steady decline into ill health.
Secondly, “you have tens of thousands of gap junctions between one cell and the next cell – tubules resembling fiber optic cables when viewed under electron microscopy,” per Dr. Bush. In other words, all cells are connected and can therefore “talk” with each other (who knew). As long as the communication between cells remains intact, the body stands the best chance of staying healthy.
Thirdly, getting the water inside the cell is vital. “If we could stay perfectly hydrated in the intracellular environment, our aging would slow down, if not reverse” a Dr. Bush quote. That statement gives me pause. Is hydration, or the lack thereof, a fundamental element to helping reverse our health care crisis? Obviously, more research needs to be done but the trajectory of discoveries to date looks more than a little promising.
Now what?
So, how can you facilitate this intracellular hydration? Fact: we are electrical beings. A proper electrical “current” inside the body is essential for good communication between the cells and aids in driving water inside the cell. Having a proper level of electrolytes in the body supports this process. (Wikipedia defines an electrolyte as a substance which produces an electrically conducting solution when dissolved in a polar solvent, such as water).
It appears that electrolytes are one of several ways to enhance your intracellular hydration. You can buy electrolytes at the health food store or on the internet. Again, do your own research. You might start with typing in “electrolyte imbalance” to discover levels, symptoms, etc. One review concerning this subject listed 17 negative physical reactions to an imbalance.
(CAUTION: First consult with your doctor if you have any health issues.)
The bottom line
My research over the past 15 years have clearly revealed there are four indispensable keys when you start addressing the vast majority of wellbeing issues, especially if you can institute these protocols before you develop diagnosed health problems. 1.) Exercise. 2.) Eat healthy. 3.) Don’t engage in unhealthy activities (smoking and drugs are two primary examples) and, of course, 4.) hydrate with clean water.
Notice what these four practices entail. They all require basic common sense. No one would argue exercise is a waste of time, eating whatever you want is OK, smoking like an engine is not an issue or avoiding water when you’re thirsty makes perfect sense. By making the right decisions on a day in, day out basis, the odds of you developing a serious health issue go down dramatically.
While there are no guarantees in life, being consistent will give you a greater chance of reaching retirement age in a much healthier state. The other subtle revelation is, if we as a culture embraced these values, the need for our present health care paradigm would be greatly affected. Just give yourself a moment to visualize the ramifications. Can the solution to our healthcare crisis be truly that simple?
Good luck and good health!
Rick Almand can train you out of Anytime Fitness (Winder and Auburn locations) or in the privacy of your home. He can be contacted at 404-312-9206 or Rick@UltimateBest.net. His website is BabyBoomersSurvivalGuide.net.
