Bennett: The band always wins

Well, the Doggs took a whoopin’ this past Friday night, but the band always wins.
It was homecoming (Congratulations, Ticia King and Caleb Simpson!), and we hosted the Oconee County Warriors.
It was fun to see former WBHS alumni Melissa (Wall) Saunders, and her husband Ashley Saunders.
They proudly wore their Warrior Blue shirts to support their grandson, No. 59 with the OC, but they were headed to the WBHS side of the stadium when I saw them.
I heard later that they were big fans of the fried Oreos from our band’s awesome concession stand!
At our last home game against Loganville, bad weather forced the bands inside.
While I didn’t witness what happened next, I’ve heard so many stories about it and have seen several videos. Band kids are phenomenal in so many ways.
Not the least of which is how they support other bands from opposing teams.
One of my favorite things is watching them cheer for each other, no matter how small or large, how simple or complicated the drill or how many auxiliary members there are.
This was witnessed up close and personal on that Friday night in the gym.
While the rain fell outside, and thunder rumbled in the distance, those awesome kids played back and forth to each other.
I believe they each played their entire show (sans the drill), and then had some friendly competition with stand sets and drumline battles.
Some of the videos I’ve seen shows screaming and cheering, and probably close to 250-300 kids having the time of their lives. The band always wins.
They are family. Who can better understand the commitment, the discipline, and hundreds of hours per season that is dedicated to a band show?
They understand each other and can recognize the talent, as well as the grit and determination that it takes to pull it off.
The Loganville band posted on their band Facebook page about the amazing encounter, and one of their moms shared further, commenting on the awesomeness of the event.
This Saturday, Sept. 29, the WBHS Marching Bulldogg Band will travel to our first competition of the season.
They will be judged and scored in several different areas.
Our band has a history of Superior ratings over the years, and we are looking forward to keeping with tradition!
Whether scalding temperatures, rain, cold weather, or perfect Friday nights under the lights, no matter the numbers on the scoreboard, our WBHS Marching Bulldogg Band always wins!
