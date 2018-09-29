Jacks: Snack recipes for an afternoon of football

It’s finally fall, and we are in the middle of football season and we are still undefeated and No. 2 in the nation. It’s great being a Bulldawg fan.
I just have to give a little plug to the store right up the road from me — The Market — on the corner of highways 211 and 82. They make the best breakfast around. Latricia Carlyle is up way before the chickens making her homemade biscuits with all the fixings. You can get biscuits to go made the way you want them. If you are in the area I suggest you stop and try one.
—
This week’s column has recipes for an afternoon of football or something to substitute for pizza with a little twist.
This recipe will definitely give tater tots a new taste. Kids will love it.
Pizza Tots
Ingredients
1 block low-moisture mozzarella cheese
12 slices Pepperoni
3 1/2 cups hash browns
1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
1 Tbsp. salt
1 Tbsp. garlic powder
1egg, beaten
Oil for frying
Marinara for dipping
Directions
Cut block of mozzarella into small cubes, about ½-inch. Cut pepperoni in half. In a mixing bowl combine hash browns, Italian seasoning, salt, garlic powder and egg. Mix well.
Grab a handful of the hash brown mixture and flatten out in the palm of your hand. Place 1 or 2 slices of pepperoni and a cube of cheese on top. Fold the hash brown mixture around the cheese and pepperoni. Squeeze and compress until mixture completely covers the filling and stays in a cylindrical form. Repeat until all of the mixture is used. Freeze for 20+ minutes. In a large saucepan heat oil to 350 degrees. Fry tots in batches, 3 at a time until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve immediately with marinara sauce.
—
This recipe is a different twist to pizza.
Stuffed Meatball Pie
Ingredients
1 lb. pizza dough, divided
2 Tbsps. olive oil
8 cloves garlic, minced and divided
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
3 cups tomato purée
1 lb. low-moisture mozzarella cheese, sliced
2 lbs. meatballs
2 cups caramelized onions
3 cups bell pepper, chop and sauté
Parmesan to serve
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut a 1 lb. ball of pizza dough in half and roll out 2 large discs of dough. Spray the inside of a springform pan with cooking spray and lay in one of the dough discs. Press the dough into the corners. Sprinkle the olive oil, 2 cloves of garlic, salt and pepper on the dough and brush to cover the surface. Press the bottom of the dough with a fork. Bake until the dough is cooked and lightly golden brown 15 minutes.
Into the partially cooked bottom layer of pizza dough, place a layer of mozzarella slices and a layer of the homemade marinara sauce. Add a layer of caramelized onions and more sliced mozzarella. Add green, yellow and orange bell peppers on top of the mozzarella.
Cut the second piece of dough into strips to form into a lattice pattern on top of the pie. Brush with 2 Tbsps. more of the olive oil, 2 cloves minced garlic and kosher salt. Bake for 40 minutes to an hour or until the dough on top is browned and the sauce, meatballs and cheese are heated through. Slice the pie. Serve with extra marinara sauce and grated Parmesan cheese.
Another twist to meatballs. Sorta like a giant meatball sandwich. This is one of my favorites when getting together with friends.
—
Pull Apart Meatball Party Ring
Ingredients
All-purpose flour for dusting
2 sheets puff pastry, thawed
1 2/3 cup marinara sauce
32 mini beef meatballs, cooked from frozen
1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick), melted
5 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sprinkle flour onto a clean surface. Lay out the puff pastry sheets next to each other and sprinkle more flour onto a rolling pin. Roll out the pastry connecting the 2 sheets until you have a 20x15-inch rectangle about 1/8-inch thick. Use a pizza cutter or sharp knife to cut the puff pastry into 32 even squares. Dollop a tsp. of marinara sauce on top of each pastry square. Place a pre-cooked meatball in the middle of each square. Wrap the puff pastry dough around each meatball to form balls.
In a medium bowl, combine the butter, garlic and parsley. Place half pastry meatballs into a bundt pan. Brush the tops of the balls with garlic butter and sprinkle with half of the mozzarella cheese. Add the rest of the meatballs on top, brush with garlic, butter and finish with the rest of the cheese. Reserve the remaining garlic butter. Bake for 40 minutes. Brush the balls at the top of the pan with the garlic butter then invert the meatball ring onto a lined baking sheet. Brush the top of the ring with more garlic butter. Sprinkle mozzarella on top of the ring. Bake for another 20 minutes until pastry is lightly golden brown. Brush the surface of the ring with leftover butter mixture. Transfer to a serving platter and place a small bowl of marinara sauce in the middle of the ring.
—
Since chicken is perhaps my favorite meat I had to share a chicken recipe. This is a very simple one. Easy to make. Great for parties, tailgating or afternoon football game.
Sticky Garlic Chicken Bites
Ingredients
2 chicken breasts
1 egg beaten
2 cups panko breadcrumbs
Salt
Pepper
4 Tbsps. soy sauce
4 Tbsps. honey
4 cloves garlic, crushed
2 Tbsps. hoisin sauce
1 Tbsp. sriracha
1 Tbsp. ginger
Spring onion, grated
Sesame seeds for garnish
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Cut the chicken breast into small bite-size pieces. Dip chicken into egg mixture then coat with panko. Place the breaded chicken onto a baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes until golden brown and cooked through. Mix together soy sauce, honey, garlic, hoisin sauce, sriracha and grated ginger into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Toss the chicken bites in the sauce until thoroughly coated. Serve immediately with chopped onion and sesame seeds.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
