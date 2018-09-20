Volleyball: BCA picks up huge region win over LCA

The Bethlehem Christian Academy volleyball team picked up a huge region win Tuesday, defeating rival Loganville Christian, 3-1 at home.
The VolleyKnights (10-3, 4-2 GISA Region 4) came out strong in the first set, starting with a kill by senior middle hitter Kaleigh Roseland. The VolleyKnights won the first set 25-11 and then followed suit in the second set, winning 25-20.
LCA came back fighting in the third set and won 25-23. Even after losing the set, the VolleyKnights came back with a vengeance and finished off the Lions in a 25-18 victory in the final set.
Roseland had a strong night on the court, leading the VolleyKnights with 16 kills and 10 aces while missing no serves at the line. Senior middle hitter Olivia Morgan also played a great match with 10 kills and 31 attacks. Junior outside hitter Katherine Gano led the team in digs with 12 and also performed well at the service line with 3 aces. Senior setter Morgan Locklar finished the night with a couple of aces and several kills. Senior outside hitter Laura Clifford completed the night with 9 kills and 3 aces. And junior setter Makinna Starkey had several aces while not missing any of her serves.
BCA head coach Karen Carlyle said she has seen a "tremendous change" in the VolleyKnight program this season.
"Last year we had a disappointing season and knew several things had to change," Carlyle said. "We have implemented a different defense and also worked on the mental toughness of our team. Last year we had the talent but suffered from mental challenges on the court. This year, the girls have worked really hard in the off season and at practices to change all that.
"I am so proud of them and thrilled to see the difference on the court this season."
The VolleyKnights travel to Brunswick this weekend to participate in the Golden Isles Invitational Tournament and will then continue region play Wednesday when they face Monsignor Donovan Catholic in Athens at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: BCA picks up huge region win over LCA
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry