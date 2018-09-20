The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team went back to the basics last week as the Knights will return to the playing field this Friday in hopes of returning to their winning ways from early in the 2018 season.
BCA (2-2) will host Pinewood (1-4) with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Knights Field. The Knights began the season with wins their first two games but are now looking to bounce back after defeats against Community Christian and Frederica Academy, two quality opponents. The Patriots’ lone win to this point in 2018 came against Augusta Prep in a 35-7 contest. Pinewood has fallen to Bulloch Academy (42-8), Robert Toombs Academy (47-20), Memorial Day School (39-27) and John Milledge Academy (35-6).
“It was a good off week for us,” BCA coach Lance Fendley said. “We met as a team on Monday and watched the Frederica film and talked with the players and got some things ironed out.”
The Knights were back on the practice field Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week and had what their coach called “three very productive practices.”
“We were more physical and also concentrated on individual work rather than just everything as team work,” Fendley said. “We took time to begin preparing for Pinewood but also looked ahead to some other opponents and what they will do on offense and defense. That’s the bonus of having a bye week. The whole week was certainly beneficial for us.”
While Pinewood enters this week’s game at 1-4 overall, Fendley knows that the Patriots have a traditionally strong program.
“If you know anything about the teams they have played so far then you know all five of their opponents are really good,” said Fendley. “They have played teams who have been in the state semifinals and state championship recently. Pinewood is a solid program and has been for a long time. They played for it all a few seasons ago. This year they just had the luck of drawing very good opponents out of the gate.”
The Patriots will play physical on both sides of the football and will look to stop the run defensively while establishing the run on offense.
“They are very similar to us on offense in how they line up,” Fendley said. “They do try to change a few things up as the game progresses.”
Defensively, Pinewood uses a 4-2-5 look and applies pressure with six and seven players.
“We have to be prepared,” Fendley said. “We are looking forward to being back home and back on the football field. We will work this week on continuing to get our mind back where it needs to be.”
The bye week from playing also gave the Knights a chance to heal up any nagging injuries and hope to be at full strength by the time kickoff arrives Friday, their coach said.
