Cross Country: WBHS boys finish second, AHS girls third at Apple Hawkins Invite

The Winder-Barrow High School boys cross country team finished second out of 13 teams while the Apalachee girls finished third out of eight Saturday morning in the second annual Apple Hawkins Invite at Apalachee.
The Bulldogg boys finished with 92 total points, behind only Johnson High School (39). A pair of freshmen led the Bulldoggs as Christopher Parada-Rubio finished 11th overall (18:28.55) and teammate Brian Gaddy took 13th (18:39.25). Junior Mason Ayer also logged a top-20 finish for the Bulldoggs, placing 18th (18:59.43).
Junior Kevin Ellington was the top runner for Apalachee, placing 17th (18:57.33). The Wildcats were 12th overall.
Junior Josh Griffith of Fideles Christian School was the overall winner (17:06.19).
In girls action, the Lady Wildcats scored 100 points, finishing behind Clarke Central (34) and Fideles Christian (85).
Sophomore Jade Pinela led Apalachee with an 11-point finish (23:42.30). Winder-Barrow finished eighth overall and was led by senior Haeden Fura, who took 17th place (24:39.52).
Both teams will compete Saturday in the Winder-Barrow Invitational at Russell Middle and Winder Elementary schools beginning at 8:30 a.m.
OPEN RACE
Last weekend’s meet was named in honor of former Apalachee cross country runner and 2013 AHS graduate Anthony “Apple” Hawkins, who was killed by a drunk driver in September 2016. An open 5K race was held prior to the varsity races to raise funds for a scholarship started in Hawkins’ honor.
Twenty-nine men and 20 women competed in the open 5K.
Darrius Tompkins was the top men’s runner (18:57.54). Winder-Barrow cross country coach Charlie Sparks (19:48.96), Preston Marlowe (25:09.09), Jared Williams (25:09.78) and Brenae Jacobs (26:18.21) rounded out the top five.
On the women’s side, Marara Preston finished first (25:04.48) and was followed by Magdalena Zapata (28:59.76), Cindy Mirano (29:40.79), Elizabeth Bennett (31:02.61) and Ayla Thinanov (32:41.39).
Cross Country: WBHS boys finish second, AHS girls third at Apple Hawkins Invite
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry