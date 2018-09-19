The Statham City Council on Tuesday night reduced the city’s millage rate to 4.355 mills for 2018, the “rollback” rate for the city.
The millage rate was 4.917 mills for 2017.
The “rollback” rate is the millage rate that is projected to raise the same amount of property tax as the previous year.
The city’s 2019 budget is about $2.95 million, including the general and utility funds.
MEETINGS
The council also started the process to change, and restrict, its procedures for public speakers at the meeting.
A revised ordinance was waived on the first reading. The final passage is expected in October.
City attorney Thomas Mitchell said the current ordinance limits public speakers to five minutes and “that’s pretty much all it does.”
He said the changes would restrict speakers to two minutes and to items that are on the agenda. Comments about items not on the agenda would have to be submitted in writing.
The speakers would be limited to 10 minutes total and if more than five people sign up to talk, the time of 10 minutes would be divided among them.
Preference for speakers would be given to people who live in, or own property in, Statham.
Mitchell said the new ordinance would impose “a few more restrictions.”
At the work session, Mitchell noted that other legislative bodies and how they handle public speakers generally “are a whole lot more formal than you all are used to operating.”
He said Oconee County has similar requirements to what he has proposed. A Barrow County agenda has “public comment on agenda items” and speakers are limited to two minutes.
Council member Dwight McCormic voiced objections to some of the limits, primarily the time per person and the total time.
He noted the changes have been called for to maintain more order in the meetings and to stay on topic.
Council member Perry Barton, who asked for the restrictions, particularly the agenda items and two minutes per speaker, asked if language could be added to give the mayor authority to waive or extend the total time for a particular topic. Mitchell said that could be done.
Statham City Council rolls back millage rate for 2018; public comment restrictions proposed
