Bridgeman: Glad the governor’s race is clear choice

“The world is a dangerous place to live,
not because of the people who are evil,
but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.”
–Albert Einstein
Our state, Georgia, and our neighbor, Florida, will be laboratories in the November election for whether we remain a democracy.
The gubernatorial candidates of both states are diametrically opposite in their views. We can’t complain in these elections that “it doesn’t make any difference so why vote” or “the candidates are all the same.”
Voters will choose between Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp in Georgia and Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis in Florida. We may choose the “lesser of two evils,” but the choice will be stark.
Both Republicans have wrapped themselves around Donald Trump as tightly as possible. They try to talk like the New-York-real-estate-developer-turned-president, they seek to be “politically uncorrect,” like their idol, they are more concerned with how they sound than what they propose to do as the state’s top official.
The Democrats are unapologetic liberals (or so we used to call them). Both are black, one a woman, one a man.
Both have proposed policies that are more liberal than any their states have considered in decades.
Neither candidate is an “establishment” person. Neither has demonstrated any interest in “moving to the center” for the general election campaign.
Both, however, have talked more as a centrist.
Kemp has emphasized his small business background, especially when speaking at a chamber of commerce-sponsored event. We haven’t seen much — I haven’t seen anything — of his big truck-shotgun-southern drawl ad since before the primary.
Abrams emphasizes her experience of working with divergent viewpoints. She has a record as the House minority leader; she did work on legislation with Republicans. She also talks more about economic development these days and less about seeking votes from “forgotten” voters — which often means darker skin colors.
The governor’s race in Georgia is getting a bit of national notice, partly because Abrams is black, partly because she is liberal in her views.
Abrams has been frank that her “path to victory” includes getting folks who don’t normally vote to go to the polls — especially black and young voters.
It is unlikely she will campaign much, if at all, in Jackson County. I did see her material and a couple of buttons supporting her around the Democrat booth at the Sunflower festival in Statham Saturday.
Similarly, I have seen a few signs for her — more than I expected — in Jackson County.
Neither candidate appears to be emphasizing signs at the moment. That is a change for Kemp, who pushed them during his primary race against Casey Cagle.
I don’t know if either candidate is doing much on social media since I assume whatever is there is so distorted as to be useless. Subsequently, I pay little attention to it, including videos.
Don’t pay much attention to the negative commercials. Most of them are paid for by murky political action committees from out of state. Both candidates will have their out of state supporters and both will try to tear down the other.
(I saw in the Washington Post over the weekend that new candidates are “introducing” themselves with longer videos, mostly posted on YouTube. Haven’t seen any of those either.)
I’ll be among those choosing “the lesser of two evils” in the governor’s race. Neither is the candidate I would pick, but they are the ones we have to select from.
I will vote, of that you can be assured. I wish I could “vote early and often” as the cliché goes. It seems unlikely.
I am grateful that the choice is stark and clear. Most of the time I feel like I’m wading into a really muddy river and not really knowing what I’m getting.
That won’t be the case in a few weeks.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send him email at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
