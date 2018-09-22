Terrell: Animal crackers, methane gas and the Alamo!

You would think with everything going on we could get to some real honest-to-goodness news, maybe even on the lighter side of laughter.
The following are some news-worthy items that have made national news in the past couple of months but which may have not reached local readers.
While growing up, one of my favorite snacks was Animal Crackers. You remember them. They came in a small rectangular red and yellow box and the crackers were shaped like animals.
There were pictures on the box showing animals to include lions, bears, elephants, gorillas and others.
There were four photographs on each box depicting the animals in cages just as you would see them at the circus or zoo.
Now, at last, the animals on the boxes are free. After more than 100 years of being depicted in cages, they are now free to roam across the box.
Nabisco, which has been producing animal crackers since 1902, and which is now owned by Mondelez International based in Illinois, have set the animals free at the request of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).
PETA wrote the company two years ago protesting and asking for a redesign.
In its letter, PETA stated, “Given the egregious cruelty inherent in circuses that use animals and the public’s swelling opposition to the exploitation of animals used for entertainment, we urge Nabisco to update its packaging in order to show animals who are free to roam in their natural habitats.”
The redesign retained the yellow and red coloring but changed the name to “Barnum’s Animals.”
PETA also made the news in August when it asked the State of Maine to erect a memorial site for lobsters killed in a truck accident.
According to a news release, “PETA hopes to memorialize the countless sensitive crustaceans who were killed during the Aug. 22 crash in Brunswick, Maine. Police indicated that approximately 7,000 pounds of live lobsters died in the accident.”
The sign would read “In memory of the lobsters who suffered and died at this spot.” PETA said the memorial would remind people to change over to vegan diets.
NEWSMAX reported a study in Nature Climate Change suggests we apply a tax to the consumption of meat as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The recommendation would reduce the gas emissions from cows by making meat more expensive and reducing the amount of beef available at markets.
Supposedly, cows release more methane gas than pigs and chickens do, thus reducing beef in the markets would improve the ozone layer.
In June, the Army assigned Jen Mittelstadt, a woman described as one who “… wouldn’t know a tracer round from a Twinkie,” as chair of the military history department at the Army War College.
She promptly went on record with her thoughts about military leadership saying, “Army leadership should inject more college in the (Army) War College by bringing in more civilian academic instructors.”
It remains to be seen what a civilian instructor can teach an experienced soldier about combat on the battlefield. Gender and diversity are not yet major elements on the battlefield when under fire.
The United States Marines have received a lot of criticism lately, as reported in the Marine Times, in lessening physical requirements for female Marines wishing to graduate from the Infantry Officer’s Course.
According to the Times, “Corps officials have made recent tweaks to the course including removing the Combat Endurance Test as a graduation requirement and the Corps reduced the number of evaluated hikes to graduate to three, though poor performance in any of these events can ultimately impact final evaluations.
“Previously, candidates were evaluated on five out of nine hikes. The Corps has argued the changes better align with the Corps infantry training and equipment manual. Officers attending IOC still need to complete all nine hikes.
“Three female Marine officers entered IOC class that kicked off sometime in April and two did not make it to the end. In total, about 30 Marines failed since the start of the course,” according to Marine sources.
The Alamo in San Antonio is back in the news and has raised the ghosts of Davy Crockett, Jim Bowie and Col. William B. Travis.
The three fought to the death along with others defending the Alamo in 1836 against Mexico’s General Santa Anna.
As freedom fighters, the trio have been the inspiration for thousands of Texans over generations.
Now an advisory group has recommended that the Texas Board of Education remove the words “all of the heroic defenders” from the state social studies curriculum, as well as the mentioning of Travis’s letter to Texans known as the “victory or death letter,” considered a founding document of Texas history.
Fortunately, for most of us, life goes on.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
