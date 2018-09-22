Bridges: As summer begins to fade, it’s time to give thanks

While the heat in recent days shows no signs that fall is literally days away, rest assured the scorching temperatures will release their hold eventually.
It seems people are more eager for fall than anything. Fall decorations can be seen and grocery stores and various businesses are selling pumpkins and other autumn-related supplies.
As we await fall’s arrival, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the many things we have been blessed with from family to friends to a nice, clear, blue sky.
With that in mind, I’m thankful on this late summer day for:
•a supportive family which has always stood by me throughout my 47 years. This will always be on any thankful list I compile and usually at the top.
•a text from a friend simply to ask how you are doing.
•HD television.
•local radio stations that actually have local programming.
•the times during the year when you don’t have to use your air conditioning or heater.
•firemen, paramedics and all emergency service workers and the good feeling I have knowing they are always there ready to serve. I hope I never have to call them but am thankful they are there just in case.
•waking up on a Saturday morning and knowing that it is college football season. It’s better than Christmas as a child.
•the sight of the leaves as they begin to change colors for another year.
•a summer when the rain has been sufficient to keep the yard nice and green. This has been one of those summers.
•the fact that I never have trouble falling asleep. Maybe it’s age or maybe it’s the number of hours I work in a week but tossing and turning all night is not one of my problems. I’m amazed how many people I know who say this is an issue for them.
•the time when you could buy the daily newspaper in your area on a Saturday morning and see all of the state’s high school football scores.
•the sun when it returns after a nice rain and how clear the sky looks as the water washes away the pollution.
•the parent who realizes their child is not the next professional superstar in their chosen sport.
•the television stations whose format is airing shows from decades gone by. Any of these classic shows are better than 10 current ones being aired.
•the memories of Larry Munson on play-by-play for Georgia football games with Phil Schaefer on color commentary. Ditto for Al Ciraldo and Kim King at Georgia Tech.
•a pair of pants that fit.
•an old family photo and the memories it contains. It’s true that a picture speaks a thousand words.
Finally, we remain as divided as ever as a country so it’s nice to think about the times we weren’t. It’s so bad now that we can’t even agree to honor the passing of a true American hero without letting personal political beliefs step in. At this point I know many readers are blaming those on the other side of the political aisle. I’m thankful for those (however few) that realize both sides are to blame.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow-News Journal. He welcomes feedback from readers at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
