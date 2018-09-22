Jacks: Recipes in celebration of Lois Wall

The weather this past week has caused a lot of us to really be thankful that we are safe and not in the path of the major storm. I pray for those in the area that they move to safer areas.
On Sept. 18, I shared a birthday with a very special lady that I admire more than she will ever know. I consider her as one of my best and dearest friends. She cheers me up many days when I’m feeling down. The world is a better place with her in it. Barrow County is a better place with her here. She is one of the best cooks in the county and many of you know her and have known her for many years, too. I am truly blessed to share my birthday with Ms. Lois Wall, and this week’s cooking column is dedicated in honor of her.
I hope I do justice to her knowing what a wonderful cook she was for so many years for her family. Love you bunches Ms. Lois Wall. Happy Birthday.
—
I know two things Ms. Lois likes is lemon and chocolate so I’m going to share some of my recipes this week with lemon and/or chocolate in them in honor of this sweet lady.
Chocolate Chip
Lava Cookies
Ingredients
1/2 cup unsalted butter
1 tsp. vanilla
1 Tbsp. canola oil
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 pinch kosher salt
1 large egg
1/4 cup cornstarch
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
6 chocolate truffles
Directions
In a large bowl combine butter, vanilla, canola oil, sugar and salt and beat with a hand mixer until smooth. Add the egg and mix until well incorporated. Add the cornstarch, flour and chocolate chips. Using a spatula mix well until fully combined. Cover the dough with plastic and chill in the fridge at least 30 minutes to overnight. Grease a 6-cup muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray. Divide the cookie dough into 12 portions. Take one and line the base and sides of a cup. Repeat with remaining cups. Fill each cookie cup with a chocolate truffle. Take another portion of cookie dough and flatten with fingers to create a 2-inch circle. Place over the top of the filling and press down the edges to make sure it seals to the other dough. Repeat with remaining cookies. Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake for 15 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Remove from the oven until cool to the touch for 5 minutes.
—
Lemon Meringue Bars
Ingredients
Crust:
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/2 tsp salt
3/4 cup unsalted butter (1 1/2 sticks, cubed, room temperature)
Lemon filling:
3 large eggs
1 egg yolk, reserve white for meringue
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 Tbsp. lemon zest
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
Meringue:
1 egg white
1 pinch salt
1/3 cup granulated sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and line a 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper and place on a baking sheet.
Make the crust: combine the flour, powdered sugar, salt and butter in a medium bowl and use your hands to mix until a crumbly dough forms. Transfer the dough to the prepared pan and use your hands to press it against the bottom and about 1 inch up the sides. Poke the bottom all over with a fork. Bake for 20 minutes until light golden brown. Remove from oven and cool while making filling.
Lemon filling: in a large bowl whisk the eggs and egg yolk together. Add the granulated sugar, lemon juice, zest and a pinch of salt, and whisk to combine. Whisk in the flour until just combined. Pour over crust and carefully return to the oven for 25 minutes, until filling no longer jiggles and the center is mostly set. While filling bakes, make the meringue.
In a clean dry medium bowl, use an electric hand mixer to beat the egg white and pinch of salt until stiff peaks form. Add about half of the sugar, whip for 30 seconds, then add the rest of the sugar and whip until combined. Transfer the meringue to a pastry bag fitted with a large tip or a zip top bag with a corner snipped off. Pipe 9 even dollops of meringue on top of the lemon bars. Return to the oven 10-12 minutes until the meringue is light brown. Let cool completely then refrigerate for 1-2 hours. Slice into 9 bars. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
—
A great twist to banana bread is to add chocolate to it to give it a great new taste.
Dark Chocolate
Swirl Banana Bread
Ingredients
3 ripe bananas
2 eggs
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
1/3 cup maple syrup
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup whole wheat flour
1 1/2 tsps. baking powder
1/4 cup dark chocolate chunks
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees
Mash bananas in a large bowl. Add eggs and combine thoroughly. Then mix remaining wet ingredients: Greek yogurt, maple syrup and vanilla. Next add the whole wheat flour and baking powder and mix until fully incorporated. Be careful not to over mix.
In a medium microwave-safe bowl microwave the chocolate chunks in 30 second intervals, stirring in between until melted and smooth. Add a large scoop of the banana batter to the bowl of the melted chocolate and fold until mixed well. Pour the banana batter and chocolate batter alternating into a greased 9x5-inch bread pan. These do not have to be even layers. Using a knife or spoon gently swirl the batters together. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center of the bread. Allow to cool for at least 15 minutes.
—
Something simple to make tasty and refreshing is this chocolate peanut butter lasagna. I made it this weekend and it was a big hit.
Chocolate Peanut
Butter Lasagna
Ingredients
Crust
24 Oreo cookies
3-4 Tbsps. butter, melted
Peanut Butter Layer:
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup creamy peanut butter
2 cups Cool Whip (I use 8 oz.)
1/4 cup milk
Chocolate Layer:
2 boxes Chocolate pudding mix (I use the Godiva chocolate pudding mix)
2 3/4 cups milk
Topping:
Cool whip
Crushed Oreos
Crushed peanut butter chips
Directions
Crust:
Place Oreos in food processor and grind to look like dirt, no lumps. Remove to a bowl, add melted butter and mix well. Using a 9x13-inch baking dish sprayed with butter cooking spray add Oreo mixture, pressed evenly to bottom. Place in freezer while you prepare peanut butter layer.
Peanut Butter Layer:
Cream together peanut butter, cream cheese, milk and Cool Whip until smooth. Add powdered sugar. Mix until completely incorporated and smooth. Remove pan from freezer and add to top of Oreo layer. Spread evenly. Return back to freezer while you prepare chocolate layer.
Chocolate Layer:
Add two boxes of pudding mix to large bowl. Add milk. Mix using hand mixer until creamy and smooth. Remove pan from freezer and add to top of peanut butter layer. Spread until even. Add Cool Whip to the top. Crush a couple of Oreos and a few peanut butter chips in food processor and sprinkle on top. Refrigerate at least an hour before serving.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
