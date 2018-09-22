Bennett: A walk in the clouds

If you follow me on Facebook, you already know where I’m going with this and have seen the pictures!
Saturday was Jr. Auxiliary Day at UGA. Girls of all ages have been rehearsing since early summer with the UGA majorettes, flag line, and dancers. They performed at a volleyball game and a soccer game one weekend in August and will march in the homecoming parade in October. The highlight of the program was performing at Sanford Stadium at a “real” Georgia football game!
With an initial kickoff time of 7:15 p.m., we were facing a very long, and very hot day, scheduled to begin at 11:30 Saturday morning. Hurricane Florence put a monkey wrench into the game plans, and kickoff was moved up to noon. This knocked back J.A. registration time to 5:30-6 a.m.
The weather forecast was sketchy all the way up to Friday evening, depending on who you listened to on the TV or internet. This old Greemaw was pushing her limits to start with and really didn’t want to go if the weather was going to be icky, especially if there was a chance the performance wouldn’t go down at all.
My granddaughter decided mid-afternoon that she would forego the game, due to the weather. But most of all because she didn’t want to get up early! Later in the evening, it seemed that the chance of rain was less and less, so I asked her if she was sure she wanted to sit it out. She said she wanted to go if she didn’t have to get up at 4:30, but if she had to get up that early she didn’t want to go. Well, the Mean Old Greemaw kicked in, and I told her if sleeping in was her only reason for not wanting to go, then we would go. I knew she would love it and would regret not going.
I picked her up after the WBHS game Friday night, and we caught a few hours of sleep before time to get ready for the big day. Can I just say right here how thankful I am for shuttle buses? Air-conditioned shuttle buses at that! We only had one snafu and had to go back to the car because she forgot her baton! Getting there early gave us the opportunity to see the Dawg Walk, and we had a perfect spot up on the bridge to watch.
Now, back in the olden days, before the ends were closed in, there was a student entry gate near where gate 5 is now located. For $2, you could get in that gate and sit on The Hill.
Y’all know y’all remember The Hill. I think it was mostly Winder folks who sat there. The worst trouble I ever got into in my life was on The Hill. There are probably many others who can say the same. I rarely missed a home game and have mostly great memories of fun times there.
In 1991, The Hill was lost when the west end was enclosed. This also meant folks could no longer watch from the bridge. I had long stopped attending games by this time, so the stadium as I knew it had totally changed.
I was looking forward to seeing my girl between the hedges and seeing the stadium after all these years, but was really dreading the traffic, parking, walking, stair climbing, and the brutal heat. After the Dawg Walk, we sat in the plaza until near game-time and enjoyed the breeze and the shade.
Finally, it was time to ascend the wretched tower of 10,000 stairs to our seats in the nosebleed section. At the very top. We were so high in the sky, I swear I could see the Pearly Gates. Walking in the clouds. It was pretty scary way up there, and I didn’t dare move around much. Soon it was time to descend the 10,000 stairs to meet with the UGA staff. Then there were even more stairs to reach the tunnel. My knees and legs were trembling so badly I could hardly walk. With every step down, I vowed that I’d never do this again, and no way would I climb back up into the clouds when it was over. Finally the great moment arrived, and the girls took the field! Lots of moms and grandmas were standing practically inside the hedges, cameras at the ready. Of course, they were amazing, and we all were so proud!
My girl was in total agreement with me that we were not going back to The Pearly Gates. The stadium was about half empty by that time, so we decided to find an empty seat. Somehow, we ended up on the platform for disabled fans. It was fairly empty as well, so we figured nobody would mind if we stayed there. Besides, I couldn’t figure out how to get where I wanted to go without descending and then ascending a zillion more stairs. Nah, we were just fine right where we were.
It was a super fun day, and my girl was so very happy that she decided to go. She had a blast, which made all the screaming muscles in my legs, and every drop of sweat so totally worth it. We caught the first load of buses out and were home in no time.
My hat’s off to all the fans who faithfully make the walk, climb the steps, and sit in the sun (or freezing cold) to cheer on the Dawgs. It was a day I will treasure, and the memories made with my girl will last a lifetime. I think I can safely say that from now on, I’ll do my cheering from the comfort of my own home and stay out of the clouds.
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
