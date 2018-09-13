Softball: Wildcats roll past Bulldoggs 11-3

The Apalachee softball team used an eight-run fourth inning Tuesday to cruise past crosstown rival Winder-Barrow, 11-3, in five innings, at home Wednesday.
The win was the Wildcats' second in as many tries against the Bulldoggs this season and within a six-day span.
Sophomore Emily Hodnett went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs at the plate for Apalachee while pitching all five innings in the circle to pick up the win.
The Wildcats (12-6, 8-1 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an error, but the Bulldoggs (6-9, 4-4) took a 2-1 lead in the third on a two-run double by Bekah Freeman that plated Morgan Macaw and Alyssa Bond.
But Apalachee seized control in the fourth. Nicole Trammell led off with a walk and then Madyson Coe reached on an error on a sacrifice bunt. A single by S'Niyah Stinson loaded the bases and Madison Hubler drew a walk to bring Trammell home and tie the game. Cara Knight followed with a two-run single to give the Wildcats the lead, and a two-run single and three-run double by Coe later in the inning extended the lead to 9-2.
Winder-Barrow bounced back with a run in the fifth on an RBI double by Kendal Miller, but the Wildcats got two in their half of the frame on an RBI single by Hodnett and a steal of home by Alexis Griffith to invoke the mercy rule.
Both teams will be back in region action today as Apalachee visits Dacula for a 5:55 p.m. start and Winder-Barrow visits Habersham Central for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.
