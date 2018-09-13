The Apalachee football team will reach the halfway point of its regular season Friday when it hosts Walnut Grove for its final non-region game.
It will serve as one last tune-up before a grueling five-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA stretch, which will dictate the Wildcats’ playoff prospects, begins Sept. 28 against Winder-Barrow following an open week.
Apalachee coach Tony Lotti likened the situation to a course in school.
“You could call (Friday’s upcoming game) a last test before we get ready to start taking final exams,” Lotti said. “We want to make sure our preparation and effort continue to improve so we can keep going where we need to go.”
Strong preparation and effort paid off for Apalachee last week as the Wildcats (1-3) earned their first victory in the Lotti era and notched both their first shutout and first road win in six years with a 16-0 triumph at Jackson County.
Lotti said Sunday the morale and excitement among the players and coaches were high.
“Our kids did a great job of executing the game plan,” Lotti said. “We had a great week of practice and we clicked more on all three sides of game, especially defense and special teams. We’ve been so close and (the win) was a big lift. We’ve still got a long way to go and made a lot of mistakes, but we were all anxious to get back to work.
“We want to go into the bye week on a high note.”
On Friday, the Wildcats will face a Walnut Grove team that is 1-2 and seeking to work out some of its own kinks before beginning Region 8-AAAAA play.
The Warriors’ two losses have come to a pair of undefeated teams, including a 28-7 defeat last week at the hands of Monroe Area (which beat Apalachee 35-7 on Aug. 17) and a 16-0 loss to George Walton Academy in their season opener. Sandwiched in between those losses was a 34-31 overtime win at Morgan County (1-3).
Lotti said the Warriors “play very hard” and are similar to the Wildcats in that they’ll present a power Wing-T attack on offense. Defensively, they’re quick, athletic and physical and are led by a pair of talented middle linebackers, including a transfer from Class AAAAAAA power Grayson, who “fly to the ball.”
Facing a familiar offense should help the Wildcats, but if they want to repeat their defensive success from last week, they’ll need to continue executing at a high level, Lotti said.
Last week’s shutout “was really as simple as every individual doing their job, concentrating on every key aspect and doing what we asked them to do,” said Lotti, whose defensive coordinator, Mike Hancock, will square off this week with the team whose defense he led prior to coming to Apalachee. “I felt like up to now we’ve played hard as a team with good effort, but our execution wasn’t there in a lot of area. Last week, they executed the game plan, each guy was where they were supposed to be, and we want to see more of that.”
And while the Wildcats are still trying to find their way with an offense that has just five touchdowns in four games, they had a weapon emerge last week in senior kicker Carlos Rodriguez, who booted three field goals (including one from 41 yards out) to help fuel the win.
The importance of good special teams isn’t lost on Lotti as a football coach, or on a personal note. He was a collegiate punter at Tennessee Wesleyan and his son, Anthony, is currently the starting punter for Wisconsin.
In fact, Lotti had returned home earlier Sunday from watching the Badgers’ home game Saturday — Anthony only had to punt once, but it was a solid 54-yarder — when he spoke about Rodriguez’s progress.
“Carlos is a kid who hadn’t played football before and didn’t understand the kicking side of things and what to do when he joined the team,” Lotti said. “We’ve been working on teaching him and Adrian (Lopez, who handles kickoffs for the Wildcats) football and I couldn’t be prouder of Carlos. He works very hard, he listens and he’s coachable.
“He’s a great kid and I was happy for him the other night that he was striking the ball as well as he was.”
Kickoff from R. Harold Harrison Stadium on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m. It’s homecoming for Apalachee, and Lotti is hoping his team can ward off the distractions that can come with homecoming week. The coach believes a couple of routine-interrupters two weeks ago helped play a role in his team’s 26-7 loss to Madison County.
“First of all, I somehow came down with the flu and had to miss practice, and when you couple that with not being in school that Friday (before Labor Day), it was tough,” Lotti said. “That’s where you have to build on your maturity. There’s always going to be some form of distraction and you need to elevate your maturity level so you don’t get deterred by them. It’s all about growing up and developing a business-like mentality.
“I tell the kids there’s an important life lesson in there, which is don’t let your circumstances dictate your principles.”
