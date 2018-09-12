Cross Country: AHS girls take second at Morgan Co. meet

The Apalachee girls cross country team finished second out of eight teams Sept. 5 in the Rick Boulis Invitational at Morgan County High School.
The Lady Wildcats finished with 63 points, behind first-place Loganville (29).
Jade Pinela led Apalachee, finishing ninth overall (24:14.71). Chelsea Nunez-Parades was 11th (24:17.94), Abigail Zapata finished 19th (25:02.65), and Michelle Murdock took 22nd (25:27.57).
Emery Ryan of John Milledge Academy was the top overall girls runner (20:56.30).
In the boys race, Apalachee finished sixth out of 13 teams, scoring 152 points. Kevin Ellington finished seventh overall (19:00.39), while Austin Sigman finished 21st (19:55.80).
Colin McCabe of Georgia Military College Prep was the individual winner (17:59.55) while Loganville was the team winner with 36 points.
Apalachee will host the Anthony “Apple” Hawkins Invite on Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Winder-Barrow will also be competing in the meet.
The Winder-Barrow teams competed Saturday at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invite.
The Bulldogg boys finished seventh out of 14 teams with 207 points. Brian Gaddy took 18th overall (19:00.04) while Mason Ayer, Jacob Sweatt and Ryan Kehoe also finished in the top 50. Richmond Hill was the team winner with 59 points and the Wildcats’ Jalen Murray was the individual winner (17:16.41).
On the girls’ side, Winder-Barrow finished 13th out of 15 teams. Kacie Wilson was the high finisher for the Lady Bulldoggs, taking 23rd (23:39.64). Haley Hooper of Lovett was the overall winner (20:32.31) while Lovett also won the team title.
HAWKINS INVITATIONAL
The Hawkins Invitational is named after 2013 Apalachee graduate and former cross country runner Anthony “Apple” Hawkins, who was killed by a drunk driver Sept. 10, 2016. An open 5K in conjunction with the varsity race and a scholarship fund were established in his honor.
The open 5K on Saturday will begin at 7:30 a.m. The proceeds will go to an AHS cross country runner.
Cross Country: AHS girls take second at Morgan Co. meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry