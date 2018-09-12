Prep Roundup: AHS volleyball sweeps area matches

The Apalachee volleyball team kept its strong season going Tuesday, sweeping a pair of home GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA matches against Winder-Barrow and Lanier.
The fourth-ranked Wildcats made easy work of their crosstown rivals, winning 2-0 (25-14, 25-11) and then knocking off Lanier (25-21, 25-23).
Apalachee improved to 25-2 overall and 4-0 in area play and will be back in action Thursday when it hosts North Oconee at 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow split its area action Tuesday as the Bulldoggs recovered from the Apalachee loss to top Gainesville 2-1 (25-20, 16-25, 25-19). The Bulldoggs are now 16-7 overall and 3-1 in area play. The Bulldoggs will host Hebron Christian and Loganville on Thursday for senior night and will compete in the Rally High Tourney at Lakepoint Sports Complex this weekend.
In GISA action Tuesday, Bethlehem Christian Academy lost a home Region 4 match to Augusta Prep, dropping to 2-2 in region play and second place behind Augusta Prep (3-1).
The Knights took the first set Tuesday (25-22) before dropping three straight to the Cavaliers (29-27, 25-22, 25-20).
BCA returns to action Thursday with another region match at Monsignor Donovan.
Softball: AHS, WBHS softball teams win
The Apalachee softball team kept rolling in Region 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday with a 4-1 home win over Habersham Central, avenging a 4-2 loss from earlier this season. Sophomore pitcher Emily Hodnett was once again spectacular, allowing just one hit and one unearned run while striking out five batters without any walks. She also went 2-for-4 with a double at the plate. Skylar Antley hit a solo homer, Madison Hubler went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Kinsley Kraus went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Wildcats, who improved to 11-6 and 7-1 in region play.
Apalachee also topped Winder-Barrow 4-2 last Thursday on the road. Hodnett out-dueled Bulldogg senior Rose Johnson in the circle to pick up the win. Hodnett went the distance, allowing two runs (both unearned) on just two hits while striking out five batters and not giving up a walk.
The Bulldoggs (6-8, 4-3) picked up a 2-1 win at Gainesville on Tuesday as Jasmin Roberts pitched a complete game, allowing an unearned run on three hits while fanning five and not allowing any walks. After falling behind 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Bulldoggs got an RBI groundout from Rachel Harwell in the second and an RBI single by Bekah Freeman in the third, and Roberts took things from there.
