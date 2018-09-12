Don Panoz has died, according to DailySportsCar.com.
Panoz and his wife founded Chateau Elan Winery and Resort in Braselton, which shaped the town for several decades.
“He was a visionary who had a transformational effect on our town,” Town of Braselton leaders announced on social media on Tuesday. “He set the standards high and created successes out of ideas others couldn’t even imagine. Our town grieves. RIP Don Panoz. Thank you for your contributions. We already miss you.”
Panoz was an entrepreneur and also had career success in pharmaceuticals and motorsports.
More details will be available in the Sept. 20 edition of The Braselton News and the Sept. 19 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Chateau Elan founder Panoz dies
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)