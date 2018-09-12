Two members of Statham ethics board named by mayor, council

The Statham City Council named two of three members to the city’s ethics board at a called meeting that lasted seven minutes last Thursday.
The council had deferred action on the board twice. Council members agreed at a meeting that a work session would be called to discuss the action. That meeting was never scheduled.
At its August meeting, council member Eddie Jackson said members had agreed after discussions among themselves. However, council member Betty Lyle said she had changed her mind and the issue was tabled again.
Mayor Robert Bridges named Tammy Hitchcock, who ran for office in November and lost by one vote to Lyle, as his representative.
Council members voted, by paper ballot, and elected Johnnie Ellington, longtime city resident, to the board.
According to the Georgia Municipal League, those two agree on a third member and that name is subject to council approval. The ethics cities designation is a program of GMA.
The ethics board became a point of controversy in the spring when the city voted to “renew” its application as an ethics city. The council was first approved for that designation in 2004, but a board was never named.
Catherine Corkren, a regular council visitor and opponent of the elected officials, raised the issue.
Council members talked about former council members Gayle Steed and David Huth and former police chief Roger Tripp as members of the board. No vote was ever taken.
The council did not discuss a schedule for the third members of the ethics board to be presented to it by Hitchcock and Ellington.
