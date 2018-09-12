Church gets variance from Bethlehem council for parking lot

Bethlehem Church will be able to proceed with the construction of additional parking after being granted a variance by the Bethlehem Town Council on Monday.
The church is planning to build a parking lot with 130 additional spots next to the Bethlehem Christian Academy football field to accommodate worshippers at its rapidly-growing campus but ran into a Barrow County code issue recently, church chief financial officer Brad Carter told the council. While the county’s landscaping ordinance would have required the planting of shade trees, Georgia Power informed the church there could not be trees within the company’s powerline easement, Carter said. Because the county could not waive the requirement administratively, the church had to come before the council, he said. The council approved the variance unanimously.
In other business Monday, the church:
•heard from Mayor Sandy McNab that the town is still seeking bids to complete stormwater repair work at the corner of Joseph Street and David Avenue/Manning Gin Road near Harrison Poultry and toward Shepherd Street where pipes have gradually broken off over the years and the road shoulder is in need of widening.
•discussed ways to raise public awareness about the upcoming 14th annual Bethlehem Star Festival on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The town is now accepting food, craft and business vendors. To reserve a space, contact town clerk Kathy Bridges at 770-867-0702 or go to www.bethlehemga.org.
•brainstormed ideas for a joint Christmas tree/star lighting celebration. The council has tentatively scheduled the event for Friday, Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving, in the evening right after dark.
