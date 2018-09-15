Thompson: To protect and serve themselves?

President Trump had another couple of rough days last week as excerpts from investigative journalist Bob Woodward’s new behind-the-scenes book “Fear” emerged and a damaging anonymous op-ed by a “senior administration official” was published by the New York Times.
Both Woodward’s book and the op-ed paint a portrait of an increasingly unhinged president who had people inside the White House working against him to suppress his worst instincts. Now, “lodestar” is the word of the year, we’re in a national conversation about the 25th Amendment and Trump is on the war path, seeking to find the op-ed author. He wants the Justice Department to investigate something that’s not a crime and may be considering lie detector tests for White House officials, as suggested by Republican senator and alleged Libertarian/civil liberties champion Rand Paul. Welcome to 2018.
But somehow, something more disturbing happened last Wednesday in the East Room of the White House. As Trump railed against the “very, very dishonest” media, he elicited cheers and applause from law enforcement officials from around the country. It was reminiscent of a scene earlier this summer, when a group of war veterans applauded Trump’s deranged attacks on the media — people who fought for a country that was founded partly on the importance of a free press holding leaders accountable.
But this shameless applause from these law enforcement officials is especially troubling when, to a degree, investigative work by journalists and law enforcement functions in similar ways. When cracking cases, executing stings, busting up crime enterprises, etc., cops often rely on anonymous sources and confidential informants — “flippers” or “rats” as Trump calls them — to get the job done.
Trump’s constant decrying of negative and critical press as “fake news” reminds me of comedian Dave Chappelle’s quip during a recent Netflix special that the president wants the media “to stop finding out (expletive).” That was the message Trump was delivering last week and the law enforcement officials seemed to be OK with it.
As it turns out, many of them work in communities where the local media found out (expletive).
London-based newspaper The Guardian compiled examples of various regional media coverage of those applauding officials whose actions were publicly scrutinized.
Among the applauders were:
•a sheriff in Alabama who is under FBI investigation after a local news blogger “disclosed that the sheriff used $150,000 in public money to invest in a now-bankrupt used car dealership that was part-owned by a convicted fraudster. The money was taken from a fund meant for feeding inmates in the county jail.”
•a sheriff in Massachusetts whose actions in office being scrutinized by the media included charging inmates $5 a day for being locked in the jail and placing prisoners with mental health problems in solitary confinement. The state’s attorney general has also called for “an investigation of suicides and mistreatment in his jails, in response to findings by the New England Center for Investigative Reporting.” The sheriff has claimed he was the victim of a “witch hunt.”
•a sheriff in Nevada who left her service pistol in the bathroom of a casino and “told a reporter it was not the first time she had mislaid her weapon.” Also, a local TV station “uncovered a series of false statements made by (the sheriff’s) office about the fatal shooting of a family dog by one of (the sheriff’s) deputies, leading to an internal investigation.”
•a sheriff in Virginia who had been accused by former deputies of creating a hostile work environment in an office that suffered from “chaos, bullying and turnover problems.”
There were six other sheriffs pointed out in the Guardian article who have come under scrutiny for a variety of things — from financial issues, to questionable travel expenses, to one sheriff who complained about the local NAACP chapter going to the press when he reassigned a deputy who had worn blackface to mock a black congresswoman “who was lambasted by Trump for revealing the president told a constituent that her husband, a U.S. soldier killed in Niger, ‘knew what he signed up for.’”
There’s no more crucial service a local government provides than public safety/law enforcement and perhaps no more important official in a community than a sheriff, police chief, etc. They oversee a group of men and women who sign up to do the work most of us would never want to, and the money is often not great at all.
With our taxpayer dollars, we count on them to run a competent operation; to manage finances appropriately; to be a visible positive presence throughout the community; to not abuse the power and authority that comes with such a position; to keep us safe.
Their commonly-used motto, based off the oath they take, is “to protect and serve.”
These officials who applauded have demonstrated they might prefer that a word be tacked on the end of that — “themselves.”
