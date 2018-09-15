Terrell: Nike and sacrifice

I’ve spent a great deal of time the past several days thinking about Nike’s new campaign ad with former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick has become the new face of Nike, the giant sports equipment company of America. Some have designated him as the “martyr of the flag protest movement.”
If you don’t recall, two years ago the young quarterback initiated a protest movement against America by taking a knee during the playing of national anthem prior to professional football games.
Supposedly, Kaepernick’s kneeling was a demonstration against police brutality and for what America stands for, including the oppression America harbors against its African-American citizens.
The movement has spread and continues to create controversy between American patriots and other various parties and groups. It has been a divisive factor within the ranks of the NFL owners, the NFL players’ union, advertisers and ticket holders.
It has even created another front between liberals and conservatives.
I’m not at all opposed to Kaepernick’s right to free speech or to his right to demonstrate. It’s a right provided to all American citizens.
Even though the left is fighting to restrict the right’s ability to conduct open and free speech, I see Kaepernick’s actions as a guarantee from our Constitution and its amendments.
Although I feel he chose the wrong stage and could have done a better job in choosing his message, I think it’s important that we hear the message and put discussion on the table.
I see the disconnect as being that citizens see the demonstration more as a slap in the face of America and her veterans creating a distraction from his real message.
With that said, I find myself more bothered by Nike’s choice of the word sacrifice and the line, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt.”
It’s hard to accept Kaepernick as a poster child for sacrifice.
The young man doesn’t really seem to know what the word sacrifice means. A look at his life and background doesn’t reflect sacrifice.
He apparently had talent and had a couple of good seasons in the NFL but then he suffered through a couple of bad seasons and found himself on the trading block.
Several teams looked at him but all decided to stay away from him. Supposedly, there were concerns with his throwing accuracy, his wage demands and even a tweet from a girlfriend that cast a negative cloud over the quarterback.
Kaepernick did not help his cause with some public statements such as bragging on Cuban dictator Fidel Castro or for wearing socks to a San Francisco practice one day that depicted pigs wearing police hats.
I continue to wonder what sacrifice he and Nike made.
Did he sacrifice salary or career? Certainly not salary, and probably not career.
When I think of sacrifice, I think of the single mother working two to three jobs to help her children survive and get an education. I think of the hundreds of thousands of parents who sacrificed over the years for their children and grandchildren.
I think of the tens of thousands of American veterans buried around the world in cemeteries on foreign soils who made the ultimate sacrifice.
I picture the thousands of soldiers who fought bravely on the beaches of the Pacific and Normandy, in the deep snows of Korea and the hot, wet jungles of Vietnam.
You want to talk about sacrifice?
My mind will never forget those people falling from the Twin Towers in New York City on 9/11 or of the first responders, medics, firemen and law enforcement personnel who rushed into the buildings to save lives only never to be seen again.
For me sacrifice is the effort of our armed forces personnel in Iraq and Afghanistan, armed service personnel losing arms and legs or dying on a dusty plain or road half a world away.
Sacrifice is the everyday citizen or the police officer dying on the street trying to save another person’s life.
So this young man, according to Nike, has now sacrificed himself for a big, fat contract from a company that made about $1.93 billion globally between 2015 and 2017 while paying its employees off shore mere pennies.
It will be interesting to see where he invests his money. We have thousands of homeless here in America, there are thousands in Africa that don’t have access to fresh clean water; Puerto Rico and Haiti need help as well.
Kaepernick has the right to kneel at our flag. Hopefully, he will realize and accept a responsibility to promote social justice with his new earnings.
Me? I will stand for the flag, as well as stand for all of those who can no longer stand.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: Nike and sacrifice
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)