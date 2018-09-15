Bridgeman: Consider the Constitution

The U.S. Constitution always has been a symbol of the country to me. It always has been the bulwark against the “tyranny of the majority” (I’ve always liked that phrase, likely because I most often am in the minority).
Lately, I wonder where the Constitution went. Then I remembered we elected a man who does not put much stock in the document.
Perhaps that makes this year’s U.S. Constitution Week, which starts Monday, especially noteworthy.
I have learned over the years that the Founding Fathers were anything but a monolithic group in their beliefs. I shake my head at those public figures who preach about returning to the “values of our Founding Fathers.”
Those Founding Fathers wouldn’t have a clue what they mean. Even when the country was a sliver of the territory now in the U.S. and the population was about half what is now Atlanta, we were a contentious bunch.
The debates about the Constitution were rambunctious and included a host of competing and differing ideas.
Not a one of the “Founding Fathers” viewed the voting populace anywhere near what we do now.
I wonder if Donald Trump wants to retreat to that voting group — white men who own property. It would rid the country of a number of messy, contentious groups — such as black women and young folks (and many of them now own property). Those are among the most anti-Trump groups, according to polls. Of course, they don’t vote in large numbers so their preferences aren’t always recognized.
The country has evolved over the last two-plus centuries. None, or at best a few, of those men who signed the document thought all white men should be able to vote. Most of them had a visceral distrust and dislike for anyone without money or property. Sounds familiar.
That does not begin to contemplate women and blacks voting. I remember the argument about allowing 18-year-olds to vote. That debate raged at the height of the Vietnam War, maybe the first U.S. war in which 18-year-olds were viewed as the correct folks to fight that war and many of them wondered aloud, “Why?”
Now we are beginning to talk about allowing 16-year-olds to vote. I have my doubts about that one. Maybe I’m too far past that age to remember it accurately.
It took until 1870 to adopt an amendment that allowed all men to vote, and another 100 years to put teeth in that 15th Amendment for black men. Women could not vote until the 19th Amendment in 1920, less than 100 years ago.
The Constitution was ratified despite not having the first 10 amendments included. The Bill of Rights was not adopted until 1791 after the Constitution was approved in June 1788.
Most attention is focused on the First and Second Amendments because of social issues of the past 25 or so years.
Major disagreements erupted over the powers of large states versus small states, over the way the president is decided, over how to deal with slavery and over how or whether to restrict the powers of the president and/or the legislature.
We still do not elect the president based on the most votes, the only elected office in the country I’m aware of in which the most votes don’t necessarily decide the winner.
The most cursory look at the Constitution demonstrates the great fear of most of the Founding Fathers at giving any one area more power than the others. The “checks and balances” so famous in our government were ways to build fences around the unvarnished power of “the mob” (which included most of the residents of the country then).
Those checks and balances have fallen into disfavor now — especially since the Republicans have control of all the levers of power. A number of commentators on politics have produced withering views of the unwillingness of the dominant party to be a check on the president. “Spineless” is among the more civilized terms used to describe the “see no evil” attitude of the House and Senate.
Wonder if we could bring the world to a halt next week and just contemplate the Constitution — including its amendments — and whether or not it still has relevance in today’s world. If it does not, what then?
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send him email at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
