Bennett: Eek! A mouse!

With four kitties in my house, I can truthfully say I’ve never had a mouse problem.
Not that I’m confident any of them would know what to do with a live mouse if they saw one. I guess my kitties are spoiled.
They’ve never had to forage for their next meal, although if they could talk, they’d probably say they come close to starving every day. I mean, they eat their crunchy food while I’m gone, and the bowl might be less than half full when I get home. To cats, this constitutes near starvation.
That said, to my knowledge, none of my kitties have ever eaten a mouse. I’m sure they would enjoy “playing” with one, since they are quite playful, especially the new kitty on the block. Sophie will attack anything that moves. Especially me.
Watching kitties play can be very entertaining. My older kitties had pretty much worn out, or lost, their arsenal of toys before Sophie joined the family.
With the new addition, I had to replenish the supply with catnip-laden toys and stuffed mice.
For a few days, we had a total kitty party going on, but the older ones soon grew tired and couldn’t keep up with the energy of the new kid.
Now, several months into Sophie’s arrival, there are kitty toys strewn all over my house.
Every now and then, the older ones will get a spurt of energy and play with the toys. They’ve become accustomed to Sophie’s playful attacks on them, and will often engage in some friendly play-fighting.
Life with kitties is never boring. My older three are somewhat aloof and not what you’d call lap kitties.
They like to be petted and handled on their own terms. When I’m sitting down, they can be all over me, vying for my attention like jealous children.
But, let me try to pick them up, or pull them into my lap… they want no part of it.
It has to be on their terms.
Sophie, on the other hand, is all about being in my lap or lying on my chest with her face nuzzling my neck.
She is a little love bug! The older kitties sleep out in my office, but Sophie starts out the night in my bed.
At some point in the night, she will decide it’s time to play and I’ll put her in the office with the others.
One night recently, after putting her in the office, I was almost back to sleep when my foot came across something furry in my bed.
Yes. Something furry in my bed. Too bad I didn’t have a camera to catch what happened next.
With my legs all tangled up in the sheets, I jumped straight up, screaming bloody murder, and came very close to crashing head first to the floor.
With my heart pounding, I managed to stumble to the light switch. You can imagine my panic as I slowly peeled back the sheet.
Calling 9-1-1 crossed my mind, but I sucked it up and quickly snatched back the sheet, while at the same time jumping back away from the bed.
And there it was. A mouse. In my bed. Eek! A tiny little dark blue furry mouse, stuffed with catnip.
Life with cats is never boring.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Eek! A mouse!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)