Jacks: Pumpkin spice recipes for the coming fall

Week two for Georgia football was supposed to be a tough week at South Carolina. Georgia had another big win. South Carolina has two alumni coaching there, the head coach and the offensive coach.
Ms. Doris McLocklin made it home Thursday afternoon in time to celebrate her birthday at home. She fell and broke her leg in early July but is doing great now. She’s sure glad to be back home with Gary and Wanda.
More happy birthdays this week to Sharon Davis, Chris Sather and Stephanie Fish.
—
When it starts to get to be fall weather, the stores start showing up with all sorts of pumpkin spice items. Needless to say, I love pumpkin spice. I will make my way to the local donut shop and have my limit of one donut for the year, which will be a pumpkin spice donut. Every year there is a new selection of items and I sample new ones each year. I enjoy making a few of them, too.
The Pumpkin Spice Latte can be expensive to buy, but I have my own recipe and it tastes rather close to the ones you buy.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Ingredients
1 cup milk
1 Tbsp. pumpkin spice syrup
1 tsp. vanilla simple syrup
2 shots espresso or 1 cup coffee
Whipped cream to garnish
Pumpkin spice (equal parts cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves) to garnish
Directions
Into a mason jar or microwave safe jar with a lid, add milk, pumpkin spice syrup and vanilla syrup. Seal the jar with lid and shake until the milk is frothy and has doubled in volume. Remove the lid and microwave for 1 to 2 minutes or until the milk is steamed. Pour the hot milk into either espresso or coffee and top with whipped cream and a pinch of pumpkin spice seasoning.
—
You can usually find the pumpkin spice syrup in the stores around this time of the year, but it’s rather easy to make your own and I think much better.
Pumpkin Spice Syrup
Ingredients
1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin purée
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 Tbsps. granulated sugar
1/2 Tbsp. cinnamon
1 pinch nutmeg
1 cup water
Directions
Add all ingredients to a saucepan, set over low heat. Whisk together until smooth. Simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, cool and strain into a bottle. Store in the refrigerator until used up.
—
If you like the pumpkin spice latte then you will love my bars I make with similar ingredients which go good with coffee in the morning.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Bars
Ingredients
Crust:
1 cup walnut halves and pieces
1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup butter, melted
Latte layer:
6 Tbsps. unsalted butter
1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese
3/4 cup sugar
3 large eggs
3 Tbsps. all-purpose flour
2 tsps. vanilla
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
Pumpkin layer:
1 can (15 oz.) 100% pure pumpkin
2 large eggs
1/3 cup sugar
1/3 cup dark brown sugar
1 tsp. ground ginger
1/2 tsp. cloves
1/4 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup milk
Topping:
1/2 cup heavy cream
3/4 cup chopped toasted walnut halves and pieces
Directions
Prepare the crust: preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13x9-inch pan with foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray. Place the walnuts in a food processor and pulse until they are finely chopped. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the flour, sugar, cinnamon and salt. Add the melted butter and combine well. Press the dough into the prepared pan to form the crust. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until it just starts to brown on the edges.
Prepare the latte layer: in the mixer fitted with the paddle attachment combine the butter, cream cheese and sugar on medium speed until fluffy, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the eggs, flour, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. Do not over mix. Pour the cream cheese batter over the prepared crust. Sprinkle with half of the walnuts, allowing them to fall into the batter. Place the pan in the oven and bake for about 20 minutes.
Prepare the Pumpkin layer: in a medium bowl whisk together the pumpkin, eggs, granulated sugar, brown sugar, ginger, cloves, salt, heavy cream and milk. Spread the pumpkin layer gently on top of the partiality cooked latte layer and bake for an additional 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven and cool fully, about 1 hour. Use foil to remove bars from pan. Slice into 24 uniform bars. Whip the 1/2 cup cream into medium peaks. Top each bar with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle with remaining walnuts.
—
I love making muffins to have in the morning with coffee. These muffins can be made then frozen so they last longer. I spend Sunday afternoons preparing things for the week and freeze them so I can just heat them later after a busy day.
Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Ingredients
Streusel topping
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
Pinch kosher salt
4 Tbsps. butter, melted
Muffins
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
2 tsps. pumpkin pie spice
1 cup pumpkin
2 large eggs
6 Tbsps. butter, melted and cooled
1/4 cup sour cream
1 Tbsp. pure vanilla extract
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a muffin pan with liners.
Make the crumb topping: in a medium bowl, combine flour, sugars, pumpkin pie spice and salt, stir in melted butter until crumbs form.
Muffins: in a large bowl whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice. Add pumpkin, eggs, butter, sour cream and vanilla and mix until combined.
Divide batter into muffin liners. Top with crumb topping. Bake until muffins are golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean, about 25 minutes.
Let muffins cool in pan then serve.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Pumpkin spice recipes for the coming fall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)