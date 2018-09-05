Cross Country: WBHS teams win at Monsignor Donovan

The Winder-Barrow boys and girls cross country teams dominated the competition Aug. 29 as they both placed first overall in a meet at Monsignor Donovan Catholic School in Athens.
The Bulldogg boys were particularly dominant as they had eight runners finish in the top 16, with seven of those scoring points.
Junior Mason Ayer was the top individual runner for the Bulldoggs, finishing fifth overall (20:32.26). Freshman Brian Gaddy finished seventh (20:44.11), sophomore Ryan Kehoe was eighth (20:46.07) and senior Myles Brown took ninth (20:59.14). Freshman Joshua Ionashku was 12th (21:19.59), sophomore Ethan Sumlin 13th (21:37.02) and senior Jacob Sweatt 14th (22:01.23). Freshman Christopher Parade-Ru finished 16th (22:06.36).
The Bulldoggs won with 41 points over second-place Monsignor Donovan (53).
Bethlehem Christian Academy freshman Colby Wright was the top runner for the Knights, finishing 29th (23:21.48).
Asad Bashir of Fugees Academy was the top overall boys runner, finishing with a time of 18:58.93.
In the girls’ race, Winder-Barrow finished with 43 points, ahead of Fugees Academy (49), Rockdale County (69), Lake Oconee Academy (81) and Monticello (112).
Senior Kacie Wilson finished second overall (24:48.05) behind Monsignor’s Omeka Bhatia (23:36.41). Senior Haeden Fura finished 10th (28:21.55), sophomore Sadie McWhorter was 13th (29:55.26), freshman Rebecca Nicholson 18th (30:58.23) and senior Britany Jaimes 19th (31:07.30).
Senior Maya Waters of Bethlehem Christian finished 17th (30:32.10).
Winder-Barrow’s teams will compete Saturday morning in the Carrollton Orthopedic Invite at Carrollton High School. BCA travels to Augusta on Saturday for a meet at Augusta Prep.
