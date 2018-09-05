Football: Wildcats look to clean up execution against Jackson County

The main theme in the Apalachee football team’s 0-3 start to the season has been the Wildcats’ inability to make it a big play when they need it the most.
That was the case again last week in a 26-7 home loss to Madison County as the Wildcats weren’t able to mount a strong offensive output against the Red Raiders.
“It’s the difference between a more seasoned team and an inexperienced team” Apalachee coach Tony Lotti said Monday. “I hated it because the score looked worse than the game was, but my hat’s off to Madison County for playing well. I wished we had played better. I can’t stand it when we’re out of school. We had some distractions and we just didn’t do a good job of dealing with them.
“They made some plays when they needed to have them and we didn’t. We’ve got to keep fighting to get better.”
The Wildcats will again look to reverse their fortunes Friday when they visit Jackson County for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Panthers (2-1) are coming off a 45-0 thrashing of Lumpkin County in Dahlonega last week and have posted two shutouts thus far.
“They’re a really good football team. Coach (Brandon) Worley has them playing very hard with a lot of confidence right now,” Lotti said of the Panthers.
“There’s nothing easy on our schedule. For us, it’s got to be about focusing on us and fixing our mental errors. We need to get things rolling a little bit, play fundamentally sound and play with everything we’ve got.”
The Wildcats will be faced with stopping a throwback, old-school single-wing offense that has yielded positive results for the Panthers thus far.
Junior running back Tyler Wester has amassed 340 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground and is averaging 7.6 yards a carry. He had a monster game last week against Lumpkin, running for 173 yards and 5 touchdowns, all before halftime.
“He’s a big, physical back who can run, which why they’re doing that offense with him,” Lotti said of Wester.
“He’s a really good player with a lot of power who gets downhill quick. It’s going to be important that we get 11 hats to the football and stay balanced. You don’t want to overcompensate for one thing or they’ll come back and hit you on the weak side.
“We had a good practice (Monday) taking a first look at the offense. It’s something I’ve seen before when I coached against Dutchtown. But I told the guys we just need to line up and play football.”
