Last week’s open date — the first of two on the Winder-Barrow football team’s schedule this season — came at an ideal time for the Bulldoggs and head coach Ed Dudley.
It gave the Bulldoggs a chance to heal up some after a bruising two-game stretch against Clarke Central and Cedar Shoals and it allowed them to focus on improving an offense that is still a work in progress with several first-year pieces in the starting lineup.
“We needed some rest after a tough camp and a couple of tough battles so I felt like the timing was really good,” said Dudley, whose team evened its record at 1-1 with a 14-7 win at Cedar Shoals on Aug. 24 after a 22-19 loss to Clarke Central a week earlier. “We still want to get better at running the football and find some balance so we invested some heavy time into that last week.”
While junior quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan is off to a solid start, throwing for 287 yards and three touchdowns through the first two games, the Bulldoggs are averaging just 3.1 yards a carry on the ground behind an offensive line that has three first-year starters.
“That, along with playing two really good defensive fronts, has been a tough combination on our running game,” Dudley said. “It’s something we’re going to continue to work on. We’ve known since before the season we had one of the more challenging non-region schedules around.
“We feel like that will help us in the long run but the schedule doesn’t really improve this week.”
Dudley was referring to the Bulldoggs’ looming trip to Flowery Branch High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Falcons, ranked as high as seventh in GHSA Class AAAA, snapped a three-year postseason drought last year, going 9-3, and are off to a flying 2-0 start this year in their second season under Ben Hall. They routed East Hall 70-6 in their opener and knocked off Clarke Central 28-14 at home last week.
“They’re very well-coached, they’ve got a strong and balanced offense and they’ve got a great defense, which is a lethal combination,” Dudley said of the Falcons. “They’re definitely on the right track.”
Leading the offensive charge is junior quarterback Elijah Gainey. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is a threat with both his arm and legs and passed for three touchdowns last week in the win over Clarke Central. Gainey’s favorite target, senior wide receiver Jalin Strown, caught all three of those and had 166 receiving yards on the night, but the Falcons have plenty of other weapons at their disposal.
“It’s a classic pro-style attack,” Dudley said. “The quarterback has good size, a good arm and fast receivers. They’ve got good running backs, good tight ends and a strong offensive line. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”
See more in the Sept. 5 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Coming off open week, Bulldoggs look to slow high-flying Flowery Branch
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry