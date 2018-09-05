School board extends McMichael's contract

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, September 5. 2018
Comments (0)
Chris McMichael, superintendent of Barrow County schools for four years, had his contract unanimously extended Tuesday night.
The contract, which is for a rolling three-year period, was extended after a nearly 50-minute closed session.
The board also met in a called meeting in August just to consider McMichael’s yearly evaluation.
The contract was extended to June 30, 2021.
He received a $9,000, 5-percent, pay raise to go with the year’s extension. His salary had been set at $180,000. That will be re-established as $189,000.
McMichael was offered, but declined a 2-percent pay raise in 2017 because directors and above at the central office had gotten bonuses for two years, not pay raises.
Those salary schedules were increased to the same as others for teachers and other certified employees in Fiscal Year 2019, which started July 1.
McMichael told the board last year until “we get them up” with salaries, he would decline the raise.
Before becoming superintendent, he was executive director for teaching and learning. He replaced Wanda Creel when she left the district.
McMichael came to Barrow County as the principal at County Line Elementary School, where he served for three years.
He was an assistant principal and principal for five years in Hall County. He was at three schools there. He was at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville for seven years. He started the fine arts program and taught art at the military school. He also served four years there as assistant principal. He also was at Cartersville Elementary School earlier in his career.
McMichael is a graduate of Gainesville High School.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.